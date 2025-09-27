How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 5: Channels, Streaming, and More

Week 5 of the College Football season is upon us and on paper it's one of those weekends that everyone has circled since the schedules were released. There are massive matchups between Alabama Vs Georgia, LSU vs Ole Miss, and others but, none are bigger than the game going down in Happy Valley as Penn State hosts Oregon.

The game is a matchup of the 2024 Big Ten Championship where Dann Lanning's Ducks' capped off an incredible first season in the Big Ten. The topic going into the game will be James Franklin's struggles in big games as is the case before every big Penn State game. Oregon looks just as explosive as last season with Dante Moore leading the offense which gives them the talent to come into Beaver Stadium and knock off the Nittany Lions.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 5?

The fifth College GameDay show of the 2025 season will be live from State College, Pennsylvania, as the 3rd ranked Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the 6th ranked Oregon Ducks. There are certainly better games this weekend but, the hatred between these two teams always shows up on the field, making it a fine choice.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 5

As is the weekly tradition, this weeks' College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM Eastern Time from Miami or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay turned away from having alumni on the show in favor of Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk. This weekend, College GameDay is back to hosting alumni and they have a perfect pick, bringing back former Penn State star and College Football Hall of Famer LaVar Arrington for the game.

