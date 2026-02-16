How to Watch full coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft Combine

The NFL Draft process is heating up as the showcase events such as the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl have already started to send prospects flying up draft boards. Next on the list for prospects and teams is the annual NFL Scouting Combine which can truly make or break a prospects NFL Draft hopes.

This season, in a draft with a weaker quarterback class, all eyes will be on the position players setting up for an exciting event. Teams will be paying close attention to the quarterbacks who may go later in the draft, but everyone else has a great chance to work their way into the 1st Round of the Draft with a great showing at the Combine.

When is the 2026 NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Thursday, February 26th running through Sunday, March 1st. Players will arrive earlier in the week to begin the process, but the on-field portion of the event kicks off with the defensive linemen, linebackers, and kickers on Thursday and ends on Sunday with the offensive linemen.

How to watch the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Combine will be aired live on NFL Network and NFL+ each day of the on-field workouts. A subscription to NFL+ costs $6.99 per month or $49.99 for the entire season. If you're looking for a streaming service with NFL Network, Fubo TV has plans with the NFL Network along with thousands of other channels.

Where is the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Combine has been held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis every year since 1987, and it will remain in Indianapolis through the end of 2028. The location has been praised for it's efficient set up, and will likely remain at it's long-time host until a better option presents itself.

NFL Combine Schedule

Thursday, February 26th (DL, LB, & PK): Drills start at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, February 27th (TE & DB): Drills start at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 28th (QB, WR, and RB): Drills start at 1:00 PM ET