All-Quarterback Mock Draft: Predicting where every quarterback lands in the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft season is heating up as the NFL Combine in Indianapolis is just one week away. As the NFL Draft approaches, everyone is starting to zero in on prospects as teams are beginning to get tied to prospects. The position that everyone is the most concerned with in every draft cycle is the quarterbacks.

At the top of the NFL Draft, it's seemingly a forgone conclusion that Fernando Mendoza will be the 1st Overall Pick. After Mendoza, everything is seemingly up in the air as a weaker quarterback class is likely going to end up leading to chaos later in the draft as teams look to fill their need.

Projecting where every Quarterback will be selected

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The easiest pick to project in the entire NFL Draft is the 1st Overall Pick, as Fernando Mendoza will be a Las Vegas Raider, barring any shocking turns. Mendoza is the clear top quarterback prospect in this class, and he fits the Raiders' biggest need. The Raiders have a few promising pieces on offense in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, and Mendoza can unlock them both.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Aaron Rodgers' future is once again up in the air, leaving the Steelers with a hole to fill with a roster ready to win now. Regardless of whether Rodgers returns, the Steelers should look to fill the need long-term in the draft. Ty Simpson would be the perfect quarterback to take with 1st Round tools, and he'd benefit greatly from developing behind a veteran.

87. Miami Dolphins: Garrett Nussmeier - Quarterback - LSU

This offseason is going to be tough for the Dolphins' new regime as the team has a need to fill at quarterback. The Dolphins likely won't be able to land a starter in the first round, but they could find a piece worth developing on Day 2. Garrett Nussmeier came into the season as a projected 1st Round pick, and he'd be a great player to pick and develop alongside Quinn Ewers with the hopes that one grows into a starter.

113. Indianapolis Colts: Sawyer Robertson - Quarterback - Baylor

The Colts may be without a starter at the beginning of the season as Daniel Jones recovers from a torn achilles. The team should look to draft a developmental quarterback regardless, as they're going to end up giving Jones a new deal in free agency. Sawyer Robertson brings a ton to be excited about and could develop into a nice player with some time as a backup.

155. Arizona Cardinals: Taylen Green - Quarterback - Arkansas

The Cardinals seemed like they may be ready to move on from Kyler Murray, but given the way the draft class ended up, they won't be able to land one early. If Kyler Murray does return, the team should look to find a developmental quarterback, especially with his injury history. Taylen Green would be an exciting piece to add with rushing ability and a ton of traits to be excited about.

178. New York Jets: Carson Beck - Quarterback - Miami

At the top of the draft, the Jets could reach for a quarterback with one of their two 1st Round picks, but that wouldn't be smart with other needs to address. Later in the draft, the Jets should take a swing on a player with the hopes that they can show promise. Carson Beck just led his team to the National Championship Game, and in the right system, he could be a serviceable player.

186. Washington Commanders: Cole Payton - Quarterback - North Dakota State

Jayden Daniels is the franchise quarterback in Washington, but the team is going to need to have a backup behind him with his injury concerns. North Dakota's Cole Payton would be an exciting player to develop with similar rushing ability to Daniels and a massive arm.

205. Cleveland Browns: Cade Klubnik - Quarterback - Clemson

The Browns should look to roll with the room they already have in place, but if they're going to draft another quarterback, it should be someone they feel they can develop long term. Cade Klubnik came into the season with hopes of being a first round pick, but he regressed a ton. Klubnik could slowly build himself back into a promising passer with a coach like Todd Monken and become an option down the line.

209. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar - Quarterback - Penn State

Sean McVay and the Rams are reportedly interested in Ty Simpson, but it's hard to envision a team with Super Bowl hopes picking a player who won't play. If the Rams are going to look for a player to develop, they can certainly find options later in the draft. Drew Allar would be an intriguing pick with all the tools to be a great player, but he'd benefit greatly from working behind a player like Matthew Stafford.

210. Baltimore Ravens: Luke Altmyer - Quarterback - Illinois

There's no question that Lamar Jackson is the Ravens starter, but the team will constantly need a capable backup behind him with his injury history. Drafting a young quarterback to learn the system would be ideal for this team. Luke Altmyer would bring a ton to be excited about with all the ability to be a quality backup.

251. Denver Broncos: Diego Pavia - Quarterback - Vanderbilt

It's going to be hard for Diego Pavia to find a team that will take the risk on him, as he doesn't have the physical tools that some of his counterparts in this class have. Where Diego Pavia could make a ton of sense is with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. Pavia could play the same role that Taysom Hill played for Payton when he was with the Saints, as he is a dynamic runner.