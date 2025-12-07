How to watch the CFP bracket reveal: Channel, time, streaming, and more

The College Football regular season is now in the books as Conference Championship weekend turns everyone's attention to the College Football Playoff and bowl season. Before we get into the official postseason, the College Football Playoff committee is first tasked with releasing their final rankings and setting the Playoff bracket.

Conference Championship Weekend gave the committee an absolute nightmare to deal with as the teams that controlled their own destiny made the field messy. Alabama was crushed by Georgia, while BYU was crushed by Texas Tech when they could've slid right into the Crimson Tide's place. Adding to the chaos is the fact that Duke won the ACC at 8-5 while James Madison won the Sun Belt going 12-1 creating a debate for the 12 seed.

The debate all season long has been Notre Dame Vs Miami, especially as the two have crept closer together. On Selection Sunday, the debate will most likely become Alabama Vs Miami as the committee will need to determine if Alabama lost badly enough to drop them out of the field, and if Miami should jump them as they watched from home this weekend while a 5 loss Duke team won the ACC.

How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings reveal

The final College Football Playoff rankings reveal will take place at 12:00 PM ET, running through 3:00 PM. The television broadcast will take place on ESPN, while the reveal will be available to stream on the ESPN app. If you are looking for a streaming service with ESPN available, Fubo TV has ESPN along with plenty of other channels.

When are the College Football Playoff rankings revealed?

Sunday marks the final College Football Playoff rankings reveal as the field and bracket will be set on Sunday Afternoon.

