How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings reveal: Channel, schedule, and more

The first sign that the end of the College Football season is nearing comes when the College Football Playoff rankings are revealed. On Tuesday Night, the committee will unveil its first set of rankings, which will become the measuring stick for the rest of the season.

While we have resources like the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll, the Playoff poll is the only one that matters. From this reveal on, we know where each team stands as teams will start to jockey for seeding in the Playoff.

This season, the College Football Playoff rankings reveal will have a new wrinkle that many may have forgotten about. This offseason, the decision was made to move to a straight seeding format, meaning the projected conference champions won't be seeded 1-4. This will be important to note for the Big 12 and the ACC, as the top team in both conferences will most certainly land outside the Top 4.

How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings reveal

Every week, the College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed live on ESPN at varying times. The television broadcast will take place on ESPN, while the reveal will be available to stream on the ESPN app. If you have YouTube TV, you currently won't be able to watch the first reveal, as Disney and YouTube TV are in a contract dispute. If you are looking for an alternative to YouTube TV during the dispute, Fubo, Hulu, and more all have options that include ESPN.

When are the College Football Playoff rankings revealed?

The first rankings from the College Football Playoff committee will be unveiled on Tuesday, November 4th. Every week moving forward, the rankings will be unveiled every Tuesday Night through December 2nd. The final College Football Playoff reveal, which sets the bracket for the playoff, comes after Championship Saturday on Sunday, December 7th.

Full College Football Playoff Reveal Schedule:

Date Day Time Channel November 4th Tuesday 8:00-8:45 PM ET ESPN November 11th Tuesday 7:00-8:00 PM ET ESPN November 18th Tuesday 8:30-9:00 PM ET ESPN November 25th Tuesday 7:00-8:00 PM ET ESPN December 2nd Tuesday 7:00-7:30 PM ET ESPN December 7th Sunday 12:00-3:00 PM ET ESPN

