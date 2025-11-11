How to watch the post Week 11 CFP rankings reveal: Channel, schedule, and more

Week 11 of the College Football season brought about a ton of drama as we saw upsets and pivotal games shift the race for the College Football Playoff. Last week, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were revealed, and just a week later, the committee has a ton they need to take into account.

The ACC has become a full-blown blood bath after the two top teams in the league lost shockingly. Indiana and Oregon needed last-second wins to escape, which could end up hurting both teams in their rankings. In the Group of 5, the American has become an absolute war, while James Madison is running away with the Sun Belt.

The committee will have a ton of discussions to make around the top team, which should make for an exciting reveal.

How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings reveal

Every week, the College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed live on ESPN throughout the season at varying times. The television broadcast will take place on ESPN, while the reveal will be available to stream on the ESPN app. If you have YouTube TV, you currently won't be able to watch the reveal for a second straight week, as Disney and YouTube TV are in a contract dispute. If you are looking for an alternative to YouTube TV during the dispute, Fubo, Hulu, and more all have options that include ESPN.

When are the College Football Playoff rankings revealed?

The second rankings from the College Football Playoff committee will be unveiled on Tuesday, November 11th. Every week moving forward, the rankings will be unveiled every Tuesday Night through December 2nd. The final College Football Playoff reveal, which sets the bracket for the playoff, comes after Championship Saturday on Sunday, December 7th.

Full College Football Playoff Rankings Reveal Schedule:

Date Day Time Channel November 11th Tuesday 7:00-8:00 PM ET ESPN November 18th Tuesday 8:30-9:00 PM ET ESPN November 25th Tuesday 7:00-8:00 PM ET ESPN December 2nd Tuesday 7:00-7:30 PM ET ESPN December 7th Sunday 12:00-3:00 PM ET ESPN

