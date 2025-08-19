Hugh Freeze continues to look insane with his plan at quarterback

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, Hugh Freeze faces the most pressure of his Auburn tenure to right the ship. After a 5-7 season where the Tigers went 2-6 in SEC play, Freeze is on the hot seat and is going to need to prove he's the man for the job. When a coach gets desperate, they'll do anything to keep their job and Hugh Freeze may be going too far with his approach to the 2025 season.

Last week, Hugh Freeze revealed one of the craziest approaches to playcalling, which sparked just how insane his approach will be. This season, on first downs, offensive coordinator Derrick Nix will call the plays, on second downs, it'll be Hugh Freeze, and on third downs, it'll be QB Coach Kent Austin.

The plan for the Tigers' play calling raises a ton of questions and just as many concerns, as it seems too crazy to ever work out. Which coach will make the play calls on 4th downs, and will that cause debate or confusion? What happens when one coach is clearly the best playcaller or is struggling, will Freeze make a change?

As if there wasn't already enough concern with how Auburn is going to approach its play calling, Hugh Freeze is adding further confusion with his quarterback room. This offseason not only did Auburn add it's starting quarterback Jackson Arnold but, they also added transfer Ashton Daniels and true freshman Deuce Knight.

Arnold will start but, Ashton Daniels is a proven starter and Deuce Knight is good enough to play but, only one can play right? Well, Hugh Freeze has a different plan as he declared he could use all three when Auburn kicks off the season.

"Without giving away too much, there's a place for both those guys to play to their strengths. We won't be afraid to do that." Hugh Freeze

For those keeping score at home, Hugh Freeze plans to have three different playcallers and could use as many as three different quarterbacks. Playing two quarterbacks is difficult enough for a program and adding a third to the mix could be a recipe for chaos. Auburn may end up with 9 combinations when it comes to coaches and playcallers which is a recipe for chaos.

Always ready to troll Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin took to social media to share a simple response to the plan.

For a Head Coach on the hot seat, Hugh Freeze is going with one of the boldest approaches you could ever imagine. The question for Hugh Freeze will be if his crazy idea is good enough to work or if it'll blow up in his face and end up costing him his job. In the end, it'll be impossible to know before the season kicks off but, it adds a ton of intrigue to the season.

