Hugh Freeze is nearing the momentum shifting commitment Auburn has been dying for

There's no mistaking it, Hugh Freeze enters the 2025 College Football season on one of the hottest seats in the Country. In his two seasons at Auburn, Hugh Freeze is 11-14 with a 5-11 record in SEC play, failing to finish above .500 in either season, while the 2024 season was a step back for the Tigers.

As the concerns built up for Hugh Freeze's performance on the field, the concerns off the field started to pile up as the Tigers have had mediocre results on the recruiting trail. Auburn is just starting to go on a run, but Hugh Freeze's class ranks 37th in the Country, 29 spots below where he finished last season.

Early in August, Auburn beat out several top schools including LSU for elite WR Jase Mathews but, it felt like Auburn still needed one more domino to fall to get the ball rolling.

5-Star Safety Bralan Womack could change the story for the Auburn Tigers

On Sunday Morning, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong made a massive prediction, predicting that the Auburn Tigers would win out for 5-star safety recruit Bralan Womack.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Auburn to land 5-star safety Bralan Womack🦅



Womack is the No. 1 safety in the Rivals300.



If Auburn were to win out for Bralan Womack, it may be Hugh Freeze's most impressive recruiting win at Auburn as he'd beat out the longtime frontrunner Ohio State, Ole Miss, Florida, and several other blue bloods. The Ohio State Buckeyes have led this recruitment forever, but Auburn has stayed in the mix and now seems poised to land the commitment.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Womack is the 21st-ranked recruit in the Country, the 3rd-ranked safety in the class, and the 2nd-ranked player out of Mississippi, while Rivals and 24/7 Sports rank him as the top safety in the class.

Hugh Freeze and his staff have dominated in Mississippi, and landing Bralan Womack would add to an impressive haul over the last two seasons as they've landed Deuce Knight and Jase Mathews out of Mississippi.

Bralan Womack will announce his commitment on August 21st and if all goes according to plan, Hugh Freeze and his staff should land their biggest commitment in this class.

