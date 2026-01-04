Indiana landing Nick Marsh is another major milestone for Curt Cignetti

The rise of the Indiana Hoosiers have been on under Curt Cignetti is truly so unbelievable it's impossible to fathom. Curt Cignetti took over a historically bad program in Indiana and declared they were going to compete for National Championships and beat Ohio State. Everyone laughed in the moment, but he's held up every end of the bargain in two seasons.

The Hoosiers have gone 25-2 over the last two seasons, making the College Football Playoff twice, while they're currently the top seed in the semifinals of the Playoff with a serious chance of winning a National Championship. The challenge for Curt Cignetti now is continuing to do it year over year as Indiana isn't recruiting the high school ranks at the same level as the other programs.

Landing Nick Marsh is a statement win for Indiana in the Transfer Portal

On Sunday Afternoon, Curt Cignetti made a massive splash in the Transfer Portal, landing Michigan State star Nick Marsh.

BREAKING: Michigan State star transfer WR Nick Marsh has Committed to Indiana, he tells @On3Sports



Despite all the quarterback struggles in East Lansing the last two seasons, Nick Marsh has found a way to be productive. This season, the Spartans' star caught 59 passes for 662 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 11.2 yards per reception while leading all wide receivers with 28 forced missed tackles.

Nick Marsh was ranked as the #2 WR in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Rankings.

The Indiana Hoosiers had to beat out a loaded field of competitors to land Nick Marsh, which is the part that's so encouraging for the future. Indiana beat out Notre Dame, which was hoping to get Marsh on campus, as well as suitors like LSU, which no one would've seen coming just a few seasons ago.

The goal for Curt Cignetti is now landing a quarterback to replace Fernando Mendoza who's likely going to be the 1st Overall Pick in the NFL Draft. The Hoosiers have been heavily tied to TCU's Josh Hoover which would be a great addition to help keep this team in contention for Big Ten Championships.