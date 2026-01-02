Inside Cam Coleman's transfer race and the 5 programs battling it out to land him

Every year in the Transfer Portal, there's a top-ranked player, but it's normally pretty cut and dry where they're going to end up, like Carson Beck landing at Miami and Travis Hunter following Deion Sanders to Colorado. This season, the crown jewel of the Transfer Portal is Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, after two seasons at Auburn.

While Auburn's quarterbacks kept the offense from ever living up to its potential, Cam Coleman found a way to be productive the last two seasons with 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. This offseason, rather than Cam Coleman instantly landing at a program, it looks like we're going to have a true sweepstakes.

These 5 teams are true contenders for Cam Coleman

On the first day of the Transfer Portal opening, Cam Coleman's recruitment started to heat up as On3 revealed the 5 programs contending for the top ranked wide receiver and the top player in the Transfer Portal.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide has a great shot at landing Cam Coleman if he chooses to stay in the state of Alabama. Ty Simpson could return to Tuscaloosa next season, which would give Alabama one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. Pairing Cam Coleman with weapons like Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks would give Alabama one of the scariest offenses in the Country.

Texas A&M Aggies

Last offseason, Texas A&M went out and brought in two elite receivers in KC Concepcion and Mario Craver to help Marcel Reed hit the next level in his development. KC Concepcion is now off to the NFL, and the Aggies will need to go and make a splash for elite playmakers. Cam Coleman would elevate this offense to an even higher level allowing Texas A&M to try and return to the College Football Playoff.

Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian and Texas are going to need to make a splash after several of the top weapons on offense hit the Transfer Portal. The Longhorns got the first swing at Cam Coleman, hosting him on Friday, which gives them a great chance to land the elite playmaker. Arch Manning started to live up to the hype down the stretch of the season, and playing in a Steve Sarkisian offense could be great for Coleman.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are going to be a factor in every recruitment they want to be, as long as Cody Campbell's checkbook is open. Last offseason, Texas Tech made massive splashes on defense, and after getting shut out in the College Football Playoff, the team will invest in offense. Cam Coleman would dominate in the Big 12, which may be appealing for his draft stock.

USC Trojans

Lincoln Riley is certainly feeling the pressure to start making the College Football Playoff, and after signing the Nation's top recruiting class, he'll have to attack the Transfer Portal. USC is losing two elite wide receivers with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane heading to the NFL, and with Jayden Maiava back, this team needs to add weapons. Cam Coleman would instantly give USC a game-changing wide receiver and Lincoln Riley a real chance in the Big Ten.