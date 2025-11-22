Is LSU on the verge of making a $90 million coaching mistake?

The coaching carousel has invaded the college football season as the chaos for teams looking for jobs has become a bigger story than most of the games. In the SEC, there are 4 jobs open, but LSU and Florida are viewed on a higher level than Auburn and Arkansas. In the SEC Coaching Carousel, there isn't a bigger draw than Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin.

Regardless of what Lane Kiffin decides, he's going to receive a hefty payday as Ole Miss, Florida, and LSU are all throwing massive sums of money at him. The LSU Tigers appear to be the highest bidder as Ross Dellenger reported that the Tigers are preparing to offer Kiffin $90 million to take the job.

NEW: LSU is finalizing an offer of roughly $90 million for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, @RossDellenger reports💰



In addition, the Tigers would be offering roster cash worth around $25 million annually.https://t.co/6c0wJdmtgI pic.twitter.com/M0FJ7BDRsN — On3 (@On3sports) November 22, 2025

LSU may be making a massive financial mistake

Paying Lane Kiffin or any other Coach $90 million would show that LSU has learned nothing from their issues with Brian Kelly. The Tigers have Brian Kelly on a massive contract, and it kept the team from moving on sooner, while they'll now battle Brian Kelly in court as they're trying to fire him for cause.

The LSU Tigers should also be concerned with how long Lane Kiffin has been a Power 5 head coach and how little success he’s had. Despite being a Power 5 head coach for 11 seasons now at some great jobs in Tennessee, USC, and Ole Miss, Kiffin will have fallen short of a conference championship in all 11 seasons unless Ole Miss is able to sneak in this season.

It's reported that Lane Kiffin is going to earn over $13 million per season, which would make him the highest paid head coach in the sport. Does LSU or any other program want to pay Lane Kiffin more than the likes of Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, or Dabo Swinney when he doesn't have the same resume as those 3.

At $13 million, you can look at it in so many ways, but the fans should almost want a lower salary and an even bigger investment in the roster. Taking a shot on a coordinator or unproven head coach while investing in the roster would give the team a great chance to continue giving their coach the resources he needs to win.

Paying Kiffin $90 million truly gives LSU no outs if he starts off slow or is never able to reach the level of success they hope for. The Tigers talked about paying a coach a more reasonable salary when they fired Brian Kelly just to turn around and offer the first coach they could all the money in the world.