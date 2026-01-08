Isaiah Horton stuns Alabama with transfer news, but 5 potential landing spots emerge

There's hardly anything surprising in the Transfer Portal in this current era of college football, but when a proven producer on a top team leaves, it always comes as a surprise. On Thursday, the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a shocking loss as star wide receiver Isaiah Horton entered the Transfer Portal.

The news comes as a surprise as Horton was already a starter for the Crimson Tide, and was only going to serve a bigger role in 2026 with Germie Bernard off to the NFL. After transferring from Miami, Horton caught 42 passes for 511 yards and 8 touchdowns. Horton will certainly draw a ton of attention from top programs as he quickly becomes one of the best wide receivers available in the Transfer Portal.

These 5 schools should be all-in on Isaiah Horton

Miami Hurricanes

It would all depend on whether Mario Cristobal is open to a reunion, but Miami needs to replace CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion this offseason. Horton has already spent time in the system, which would certainly make him an attractive option. Miami is going to need to land a quarterback in the Transfer Portal, and having Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels to pitch would be a great draw for a top signal caller.

Michigan Wolverines

At some point, the Michigan Wolverines are going to need to provide Bryce Underwood some serious help at wide receiver. Isaiah Horton has spent his career as a secondary option in the passing game, and to see him in a leading role would help him achieve career highs while proving he can lead an offense to NFL Scouts.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M went out last offseason and brought in two star wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, and it helped lead this team to the College Football Playoff. Concepcion is off to the NFL, and while the Aggies currently hope to land Cam Coleman, Horton would be a great addition. Horton has proven production in the SEC, and he can help replace the speed the Aggies lost with KC Concepcion declaring for the draft.

Texas Longhorns

Texas has lost a ton of firepower on offense this offseason with wide receivers Parker Livingstone, DeAndre Moore, Jaime Ffrench, Aaron Butler, and Santana Wilson all entering the Transfer Portal. The Longhorns are also playing the Cam Coleman sweepstakes, but they'd be wise to make several additions. Texas has a star quarterback in Arch Manning, and they can't afford to waste another season in 2026.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

It seems like nowadays, Texas Tech lands whichever transfers they want as the program is competing for the best talent. Texas Tech is hoping to win the Cam Coleman sweepstakes, but if they miss out, Isaiah Horton is the type of wide receiver who could lead this offense. Horton's speed would be a game-changer in the Big 12, and pairing him with Brendan Sorsby would make for one of the best pairings in the conference.