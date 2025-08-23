It only took 1 minute for ESPN to ruin the start of the college football season

The 2025 College Football season is finally underway with a Top 25 matchup between Kansas State and Iowa State beginning the year. College Football fans looking to start the season off on a great note instead had their morning derailed when they found out that ESPN was shockingly not going to have a Week 0 College GameDay broadcast.

The main reason that ESPN likely chose not to have a pregame show this week is the fact that the first game of the season is being played in Dublin. Everyone assumed that ESPN just didn't want to make the trip to Ireland between the travel and the costs it would take to ship all of the equipment to Dublin.

It turns out that the real reason ESPN may not have made the trip to Ireland because they're showing incompetence putting together a broadcast. When fans tuned in to watch the pregame, it was clear that ESPN is having production issues as everyone noticed that the audio and video weren't synced.

The 2025 college football season is officially underway with No. 22 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State facing off in Dublin, Ireland.



Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek have the call for ESPN. 🏈📺🎙️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/XegiucZQTP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2025

Taylor McGregor took to the streets of Dublin to test the Ireland natives on their knowledge of College Football and everyone was noticing how out of sync the video and audio were.

@Taylor_McGregor your voice is four seconds behind the video!! @espn is a JOKE!!!!! — Tim Milacek 🌾 🌽 (@tim_milacek) August 23, 2025

After all of the early audio and video issues, the broadcast messed up once again coming back late from a commercial causing fans to miss the start of a Kansas State drive.

ESPN checking off all the boxes of a sloppy broadcast early here. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 23, 2025

While having a broadcast in Ireland is a cool idea, almost everyone can do without having the game overseas. Both fanbases waited all offseason to watch their teams kick off the season and most fans can't make the trip to another country to watch a rivalry game. If ESPN and the broadcast partners aren't capable of putting together a broadcast that is up to par, than the games should remain where ESPN can get it right.

