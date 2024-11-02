James Franklin's big game struggles have made Penn State look like frauds
By Tony Thomas
In a battle of, ahem, Top 5 teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes marched into Happy Valley Saturday as the No. 4 team in the nation to face off against the third-ranked Nittany Lions of Penn State.
Ohio State has played in (45) Top 5 matchups, good enough for No. 2 all-time.
2016 was the last time Penn State put a checkmark in the win column against the Buckeyes. Today was a chance to put an end to many years of anger and frustration at the futility displayed against the scarlet and gray contingent from Columbus.
However, that chance was wasted before a record crowd of 111,030 at Beaver Stadium as the Buckeyes (7-1) posted a 20-13 victory over the snake-bit Nittany Lions.
Penn State coach James Franklin is now just 1-10 against Ohio State and 1-14 vs. Top 5 opponents.
Despite an early 10-7 lead, Penn State (7-1) could not get their offense on track. Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar threw zero TD passes on the day, the running backs could not find the end zone either, so the home team had to settle for two field goals to go with an early pick-six.
Zero offensive touchdowns and 3 of 11 on third down conversions. Not exactly a stellar performance from the No. 3 team in the country.
Penn State being ranked third in the country should be considered an aberration when you consider their body of work leading up to Saturday’s game with Ohio State. The Nittany Lions were down 24-20 at halftime against Bowling Green early in the season. They had to go to overtime to beat a not-so-good USC team.
Can Penn State still earn a spot in the College Football Playoff? With an expanded 12-team playoff field decided upon by a group of human beings in a hotel ballroom littered with half-empty coffee cups, who can say? The Nittany Lions obviously will have to win out.
Penn State’s remaining November schedule looks like this: vs. Washington on 11/9; at Purdue on 11/16; at surging Minnesota on 11/23; and vs. Maryland on Thanksgiving weekend to close out the regular season.
One thing is for sure, Big Game James needs to figure out how to beat the Top 5 competition quick, fast, and in a hurry before his coaching seat heats up, if it hasn’t already after Saturday’s poor showing.