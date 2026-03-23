Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s record deal just made Ohio State the team to beat in WRU debate

Once players move on from college to the NFL, fans still find a way to root on their former stars as after all the success helps the school. Developing recruits into eventual 1st Round Picks and NFL stars is a major recruiting pitch to athletes as most have the dream of going on to the NFL. Few schools have been as succesful at developing future stars at the NFL level than the Ohio State Buckeyes.

New USF head coach Brian Hartline was a major asset for the Ohio State Buckeyes as their wide receivers coach. Hartline would constantly land 5-star recruits before developing them into stars at the college level, and players who would cash in at the NFL level.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba settles the WRU debate for Ohio State

On Monday Morning, Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the NFL wide receiver market by signing a record setting four-year contract extension worth $168.6 Million. The deal sets the record for the highest average annual value for a wide receiver at $42.15 million per year and $120 million in guaranteed money.

ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history.



The deal averages $42.15 million per year,… pic.twitter.com/WFBtZqE4L2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2026

Ohio State has been in a debate with the likes of LSU and Alabama for the crown as Wide Receiver U. Jaxon Smith-Njigba becoming the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL gives Ohio State the crown if the Buckeyes didn't have it already.

The Buckeyes have gone 4 straight NFL Drafts with a wide receiver picked in the first round with 5 selections in that span. Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison, and Emeka Egbuka have all gone on to become stars at the NFL level making picking an Ohio State wide receiver the safest decision an NFL team can make in the draft.

The pipeline of Buckeyes heading to the NFL as superstars is showing no signs of slowing down even as Brian Hartline heads to USF. Carnell Tate is next in line as a projected 1st Round Pick before Jeremiah Smith will have a chance to be the 1st Overall Pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Keeping the pipeline flowing post Brian Hartline may be a challenge, but the Buckeyes are far and away the best at developing wide receivers.