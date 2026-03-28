Jeremiah Smith subtly revealed the college football power that tried to poach him

There are few things that aren't up to debate in a sport like college football, yet there seems to be a unanimous sentiment around Jeremiah Smith. It's unquestioned that Smith is the best and most talented wide receiver in college football while he's also likely the best player in the sport. From the moment Jeremiah Smith stepped on the field for Ohio State, his absurd level of talent has been on full display.

Jeremiah Smith has been the perfect example of how Ohio State can build it's roster season over season. After losing so many stars like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr to the NFL, Smith arrived as the next big star. Ohio State develops stars from the High School ranks as players of his caliber don't hit the Transfer Portal.

Jeremiah Smith reveals Miami's tampering attempts this offseason

Leading into the Cotton Bowl against Miami, all the talk was about how the local product likely would've chose the Hurricanes who finished 2nd in his recruitment if they were where they are today. It turns out that Miami saw the conversation and Smith's response and thought they should give it another try.

When speaking to reporters, Jeremiah Smith almost directly called out Miami for trying to poach him from Ohio State.

"I wasn’t surprised, I knew, especially at the end of that game (vs. Miami in the Cotton Bowl), that a certain program was going to come at me very hard. Not gonna say no names, I think everybody here knows who it was. But I wasn’t goin’ nowhere." Jeremiah Smith

It's impossible to imagine what it would've looked like if Jeremiah Smith decided to enter the Transfer Portal as he would've been the most sought after player of All-Time. While Miami was the school tampering, almost every program would've tried what they could to land one of the most gifted receivers we've ever seen at this level.

At the end of the day, there was truly no reason for Jeremiah Smith to even consider leaving Ohio State. Every season the Buckeyes have a loaded roster including a great quarterback in Julian Sayin to help Smith as he tries to be the 1st Overall Pick next season. Pairing everything with Ohio State's ability to spend big on rosters, and the Buckeyes ae the perfect home.