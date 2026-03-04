Ranking the Top 10 Wide Receiver duos in CFB and where Jeremiah Smith's duo falls

The chase for the 2026 College Football Playoff is beginning as Spring practices start to begin around the Country. After the action in the Transfer Portal, and with players declaring for the NFL Draft, rosters around the Country look vastly different. While a ton of pieces need to fall in place to win a National Championship, in the expanded Playoff era, elite wide receivers have been important.

Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Carnell Tate helped Ohio State win it all in 2024 while Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr were vital for Indiana. Having an elite wide receiver duo can tilt the field for an offense, and heading into the 2026 college football season, 10 duos stand out.

Where Jeremiah Smith’s duo ranks among college football’s 10 best

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse

Notre Dame will look to return to the College Football Playoff, and with CJ Carr returning and an elite defense, Marcus Freeman's team will have a great chance to get it done. Malachi Fields is off to the NFL, and the team will be counting on massive seasons out of Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse.

Faison led the Fighting Irish this season with 640 yards and 4 touchdowns which should set him up for a stellar 2026. After breaking out in the College Football Playoff, Jaden Greathouse was expected to have a massive season, but injury kept him to playing just 2 games. Add in the additions of former 5-stars Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter, and either can crack into this group.

9. Clemson Tigers: Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore

Coming into 2025, the Clemson Tigers were expected to have 3 of the best wide receivers in the Country with Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, and TJ Moore. While the trio didn't live up to the hype in part because of Cade Klubnik's regression, the Clemson offense should have an elite duo once again in 2025.

As Clemson starts a new quarterback in 2026, the Tigers are going to need Wesco and Moore to live up to the hype if they're going to have a bounce back season. TJ Moore posted an 837 yard season, but Wesco will need to return to his freshman form where he posted 708 yards and 5 touchdowns.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide: Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks

Last season was a down year for Ryan Williams after such an exciting freshman season as he fell out of favor at times. Williams will need to comeback and return to his freshman form if Alabama is going to make life easier on either of their potential 1st year starters. When Ryan Williams is on, he's one of the most exciting players in the Country which this offense will need.

While Ryan Williams struggled last season, true freshman Lotzeir Brooks' emergence helped fill the void for Alabama. Brooks caught 32 passes for 441 yards and a pair of touchdowns with his best game coming against Oklahoma in the Playoff. In a more consistent role, Brooks is poised for a breakout as he'll be Alabama's second option in the passing game.

7. Texas A&M Aggies: Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton

The addition of Mario Craver in last year’s transfer cycle proved to be pivotal for Texas A&M making the College Football Playoff. The Mississippi State transfer caught 59 passes for 917 yards and 4 touchdowns helping transform the offense. After a breakout season, Craver is bound to be one of the best receivers in the Country with a full season playing with Marcel Reed.

After Texas A&M missed out on Cam Coleman, the Aggies quickly pivoted to land Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton. The Alabama transfer had a down season statistically after making the move from Miami, but he was impressive in his lone season with the Tide. Pairing with Craver, Horton should once again be set up for an impressive season.

6. Oregon Ducks: Dakorien Moore and Iverson Hooks

The Oregon Ducks had the highest ranked freshman receiver in Dakorien Moore, but injuries cost him the month of November. Moore posted 34 catches for 497 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding 49 yards and a score on the ground. After gaining experience as a freshman, Moore should be set to explode if he can stay healthy.

Dante Moore returning at quarterback meant that Dan Lanning and his staff needed to go out and add weapons. The Ducks picked up UAB Blazers star Iverson Hooks after he caught 72 passes for 927 yards and 7 touchdowns. Hooks is stepping up a level in competition, but he'll have a chance to emerge as a star with Dante Moore.

5. California Golden Bears: Ian Strong and Chase Hendricks

The California Golden Bears needed to go out and land Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele weapons after his incredible freshman season. Ian Strong transfers over from Rutgers after back-to-back impressive seasons. Chase Hendricks is a more interesting addition after a 1,000 yard season with 7 touchdowns at Ohio. Getting everyone on the same page this offseason will be the challenge, but this duo has a chance to be the best in the ACC.

4. Indiana Hoosiers: Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker

While Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr dominated the headlines, Indiana's Charlie Becker made impressive plays throughout the College Football Playoff. Becker's first season of playing time resulted in him hauling in 34 passes for 679 yards and 4 touchdowns. Charlie Becker is going to become a focal point of this offense and could become the go-to weapon for Josh Hoover.

Coming in via the Transfer Portal is one of the most underappreciated weapons in the Country in Michigan State star Nick Marsh. Michigan State's quarterback play hasn't been nearly good enough, yet Marsh has racked up 100 catches for 1,311 yards and 9 touchdowns in two seasons. The Hoosiers think so highly of

3. Ohio State Buckeyes: Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss

Jeremiah Smith alone could land Ohio State on this last as he's that talented of a wide receiver. The past two seasons it has been clear that Smith is the best receiver and arguably the best player in the Country, and after being snubbed for the Biletnikoff Award, he should only have more fire. Coming off a season where Smith caught 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, it's exciting to see what level he hits next.

Carnell Tate is off to the NFL meaning Brandon Inniss will follow the same path he took going from WR3 to WR2. Innis caught just 36 passes for 271 yards and 3 touchdowns last season, but he should take a big step up in production with the losses of Carnell Tate and Max Klare.

2. Texas Longhorns: Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo

During his time at Auburn, it was always clear that Cam Coleman was an elite talent, but the Tigers quarterback play held him back. Now playing in Steve Sarkisian's offense with Arch Manning should allow him to explode in production. Last season, Coleman caught 56 passes for 708 yards and 5 touchdowns which will give Arch Manning a clear top receiver.

If Texas is going to make the run they're hoping for, Ryan Wingo is going to need to hit the next level. At the start of the season, Wingo and Manning never looked to be on the same page which should be different this season. After going for 834 yards last season, Wingo could post a 1,000 yard season and become a 1st Round Pick.

1. Miami Hurricanes: Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate

Malachi Toney was just a 3-star recruit after reclassifying, but he looked like arguably the best player in the Country in a year where he should've been a Senior in High School. Toney had the most catches in the Country with 109 for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns while making plays throwing, running, and returning the ball.

Joining Malachi Toney on the outside is Darian Mensah's leading wide receiver from Duke last season. Barkate had a stellar season recording the 9th most yards in the Country with 1,106 while adding 7 touchdowns. The chemistry between Cooper Barkate and Mensah should allow the duo to hit the ground running, especially with the attention Toney will draw.