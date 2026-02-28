Jeremiyah Love reveals how recruiting misstep led him to Notre Dame

The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis as the Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers all take the field for workouts on Saturday. When the running backs are testing, all eyes will be on Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love as he's the clear top running back in the NFL Draft. After sitting behind Audric Estime as a freshman, Jeremiyah Love has been a star the last two seasons, but his Notre Dame career almost never happened.

Jeremiyah Love reveals how Michigan failed in his recruitment

One of the most interesting parts at NFL Combine week is seeing the prospects speak to the media. On Friday, Jeremiyah Love appeared on the Rich Eisen Show where he told the Michigan alum how he wanted to play for Michigan, but the coaching staff didn't connect with him.

"I ain’t talk to nobody, but my homeboy, Fredrick Moore, he went to Michigan. I was kind of like gonna go with him. And I remember it very vividly. I’m telling him, ‘I’m trying to go to Michigan. I’m trying to connect with y’all’s coaches. But nobody’s hitting me up. I don’t have any connection with anybody. That’s probably why I didn’t go. Nobody contacted me." Jeremiyah Love

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame have to be thankful that Jeremiyah Love never got in touch with the Wolverines staff as his career for the Fighting Irish couldn't have gone much better. Love finished his Notre Dame career rushing for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns with 594 yards and 6 touchdowns as a receiver across 3 seasons.

Michigan's issue during Jeremiyah Love's career was never running back play, but he certainly could've helped the offense. If Love ended up at Michigan, he would've been on the National Championship team as a freshman while he would've likely been stuck backing up Kaleel Mullings and Donovan Edwards until this season.