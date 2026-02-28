Jeremiyah Love’s decision to compete at the NFL Combine leads to jaw-dropping 40 time

Over the past several years, we've seen NFL Draft prospects start to skip out on events more than ever before. Some of the top draft prospects will skip Non-College Football Playoff Bowl Games, events like the Senior Bowl, and some event opt to skip out on working out at the NFL Combine. If a player isn't going to test well, they simply choose not to work out.

Jeremiyah Love had every incentive to not work out at the NFL Combine this year as he enters the event as the clear top prospect at the running back position. Instead, Jeremiyah Love chose to compete which was always going to earn him some goodwill with the teams at the event.

Choosing to compete only helped Jeremiyah Love's draft stock

This year at the NFL Combine, there are 21 running backs in attendance, yet only 10 of them opted to run the 40 yard dash. Jeremiyah Love opted to run the 40 yard dash, and he impressed with a 4.36 second time, the second best at his position.

An unofficial 4.36 for Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love.pic.twitter.com/8j3Y9AmjKF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2026

Jeremiyah Love easily could've waited until the Notre Dame Pro Day to workout, but opting to do it on the biggest stage against the other stars in this class is a move that will be remembered. With the athletic ability and talent that Love has, there's no reason to hide as he knew he was going to be able to impress the scouts.

The question now becomes where will Jeremiyah Love land in the NFL Draft, and just how high will he get picked. The range for Jeremiyah Love will seemingly start with the Tennessee Titans with the 4th Overall Pick while teams like the Saints and the Chiefs should show interest at taking the Notre Dame star with their picks in the Top 10.