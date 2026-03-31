Jermod McCoy silenced all doubters with the perfect mic drop at Tennessee's Pro Day

At the end of the 2024 college football season, it looked like Tennessee Volunteers star Jermod McCoy would be the top cornerback in the draft class heading into 2025. When McCoy suffered a torn ACL to start the offseason it dealt a major blow to Tennessee and his draft stock, but there was hopes that he’d be able to return in season.

Instead of returning during the year and forming a dominant duo with Colton Hood, McCoy wasn’t able to return in time. When Jermod McCoy missed the NFL Combine, it sparked debate over whether he’d go from the top cornerback prospect to falling completely out of the 1st round.

Jermod McCoy's stellar Pro Day solidifies his 1st Round status

On Tuesday, NFL scouts from around the league made the trip to Knoxville for the Tennessee Volunteers' Pro Day event. All eyes were on Jermod McCoy as scouts would finally see him back on the field. Anyone who had questions over his athletic ability after the injury left blown away as Jermod McCoy checked off every box with an explosive showing headlined by a 4.38 second 40-yard dash.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy, a projected first-round pick who did not play this past season while recovering from an ACL tear, just ran a 4.38 40 with a 38” vertical jump at 10’7” broad jump at the school’s pro day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2026

Given how much time passed between McCoy's injury and the NFL Combine, there were major concerns over his ability when he wasn't able to test in Indianapolis. The extra time McCoy took to prepare rather than pushing himself to test at the combine may end up being the best decision he's made as he recorded incredible testing numbers.

At the end of the day, the biggest factor for teams will be how they feel about his knee when he goes through the medical testing. If McCoy's knee is cleared by teams, there's a serious chance he makes a late charge back up draft boards with the potential to be picked as soon as the Top 10 in this class.