Jesse Minter delivers promising message for Diego Pavia's NFL future

Diego Pavia had a long road to finally getting his chance to prove he can play at the NFL level. The NFL Draft was a disappointment for the Vanderbilt star as he didn't hear his name called through the 3 days. While others came off the board quickly as undrafted free agents, Diego Pavia at first was only offered a tryout with the Baltimore Ravens.

Finally, Diego Pavia was given his shot as the Ravens signed him to the typical 3-year deal for a UDFA before his tryout even took place. The deal gives Pavia a chance to prove he can develop into a player worth keeping on the 53-man roster this summer in training camp.

Jesse Minter's speech on Diego Pavia is promising news

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was asked about signing Diego Pavia during his appearance on Good Morning Football where he said the following.

"This guy is a force multiplier at Vanderbilt, and he came there at a time when they needed to get it going, and Clark (Lea) was building something. This guy made everybody in the building better, he's one of the first people in, he's one of the last to leave, he's a really hard worker. We'll certainly have some talks about how to handle certain things better. We'll let him come in with a little bit of a clean slate." Jesse Minter

"This guy is a force multiplier at Vanderbilt" @Coach_Minter on former Vandy and new Ravens QB @diegopavia02 👇 pic.twitter.com/Q0K0xsRCpI — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 29, 2026

For Diego Pavia, Jesse Minter saying you arrive in Baltimore with a clean slate is the best news he could've gotten. Most teams would be concerned with a backup like Pavia for the attention he draws, but the Ravens appear to be willing to let him show he's capable of settling into a quiet backup role rather than judging him for his past.

The path for Diego Pavia making a roster is still an uphill battle as it is for any undrafted free agent, but he'll have a chance. The best case for Pavia would be putting up solid showings when preseason games roll around as it'll give him a ton of options if the Ravens don't hang onto him.