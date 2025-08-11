Jimbo Fisher and Jon Gruden highlight 2026’s College Football coaching carousel

Over the past several seasons, College Football has gotten an influx of superstar Head Coaches. Whether it was Deion Sanders taking the dive into Head Coaching or Bill Belichick, the coaches in College Football have gotten far more interesting. As everyone looks at the head coaches that could get fired after the 2025 season, the same consideration has to go into the coaches that could potentially replace them.

This past week, Jimbo Fisher and Jon Gruden made public comments that threw their names into the mix for any jobs that could open up. While Jon Gruden and Jimbo Fisher became two of the top names to follow, there are several other names that join them as the most interesting names to follow.

These 5 Head Coaches could join or return to the College ranks in 2026

Jimbo Fisher

The most likely former College Football Head Coach to return to the sidelines is without a doubt former Florida State and Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. After spending the last season away from the game, Jimbo Fisher has taken a job as an analyst for the ACC Network moving him one step closer to the game. The past few weeks has seen Jimbo Fisher float the idea of a return stating he never wanted to leave Florida State before coming out and saying that he wants to coach again.

"I would be very interested in still doing it because I think I’ve still got a lot to give, and I’d like to get back out there. I really would." Jimbo Fisher

Jon Gruden

The long-time NFL Head Coach and former College assistant has started to eye a return to coaching after being ousted by the NFL. Jon Gruden has been checking in with college programs as he continues a career in media, but it couldn't be clearer that he misses coaching. While speaking to the Georgia Bulldogs, Jon Gruden stated that he would love to coach in the SEC, adding to the chance that he will coach in college. Whether or not a program will hire Gruden is the biggest question but, it's clear that he's interested.

"I’m being honest with you. I do not bulls**t either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f***ing love it." Jon Gruden

Ed Orgeron

Few College Football coaches have faded from the bright lights of the job quite like Ed Orgeron has since being fired from LSU. Just two seasons after leading the Tigers to one of the greatest seasons ever, the Tigers fired Orgeron, and he hasn't garnered much interest in returning to the sidelines ever since. This past year, Orgeron has been seen checking in at several programs' practices and games, which could hint he's starting to get that itch to coach again.

Bobby Petrino

Picking Bobby Petrino may be a cheat answer given that he's already back in college football as an offensive coordinator, but he could finally return to Head Coaching after the 2025 season. Petrino is back at Arkansas, serving as Sam Pittman's offensive coordinator, and has done a solid job in the role. Given how Sam Pittman has been on the hot seat the past few seasons, Petrino could be the answer once again if Sam Pittman is let go by the Razorbacks, or he could look elsewhere with another impressive year.

Nick Saban

While Nick Saban is adamant that he's retired, no one will truly believe that he's done coaching for a few years. Everything Nick Saban does revolves around College Football whether it's working on ESPN College GameDay or stopping back in Tuscaloosa to help Kalen DeBoer with recruiting. The clear reason that Nick Saban retired is the fact that he didn't like the way all of the rule changes made the sport and if the NCAA can continue to put rules in place to make it easier on coaches, it's possible Nick Saban returns to the sideli

