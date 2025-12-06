JMU fans going viral for ridiculous snowball attack on Troy's punter

On Friday Night, the James Madison Dukes are looking to take one last step toward making the College Football Playoff. A win for James Madison in the Sun Belt Championship would give them a chance to make the College Football Playoff, if they get help on Saturday. Considering the fact that both teams that will play for the American Championship are ranked higher than the Dukes, it'll be tough for JMU to jump the American.

The Dukes first need a win in the Sun Belt Championship to ensure they are a conference champion. Then on Saturday Night, James Madison will be pulling for Duke to win the ACC Championship as it could allow JMU to be one of the 5 highest-ranked conference champions earning a Playoff bid.

James Madison's fans changed the game in a controversial moment

Early in the first quarter, as both teams were struggling to get anything going on offense, leaving Troy was backed up in its own endzone, looking to punt the ball away. The James Madison fans took advantage of the snow in the stands, launching a snowball attack on Troy's punter, leading to a shanked punt.

Never seen anything like this before … James Madison fans were throwing snow balls at Troy’s punter as he was punting and he shanked it.



Sun Belt Championship is getting heated. pic.twitter.com/aK2Fxw41OX — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 6, 2025

At the moment, everyone instantly wondered how there wasn't a flag, as the snowballs raining down from the crowd certainly played a role in the shanked punt. The mishap on the punt instantly helped James Madison as it set the Dukes up with short field position to score a field goal to open the scoring.

According to Paul Carcaterra on the broadcast, the officials are allowed to throw a flag for Unsportsmanlike Conduct on James Madison if a player is hit with a snowball.

At the end of the first quarter, James Madison's Athletic Director had to go over the PA system to ask the fans not to throw snowballs as it could hurt the team.

Matt Roan just had to address the crowd.



Students have been throwing snowballs onto the field the entire first quarter. There's been countless warnings in the first quarter that haven't worked. Could be a penalty if it keeps up. — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) December 6, 2025

After all the warnings, it'll be interesting to see if the Dukes stop throwing snowballs as with the college students a stern warning will never do the trick.