Joey Aguilar's injunction denial creates unique quarterback battle at Tennessee

The past few weeks have been spent following court cases if you're a fan of college football or basketball. The NCAA has been fighting against former professionals like Charles Bediako in court on the basketball side while Trinidad Chambliss and Joey Aguilar have each tried to push for returns to their respective SEC teams.

Trinidad Chambliss had his request for an injunction against the NCAA approved which will seemingly allow him to play in 2026-27. Joey Aguilar on the other hand suffered a surprising fate as his request for an injunction denied on Friday.

BREAKING: Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar's request for a preliminary injunction, giving him another season of eligibility, was denied in court Friday, @clowfb reports❌ https://t.co/L7zbr8RyWJ pic.twitter.com/IUC4OqatKF — On3 (@On3) February 20, 2026

Joey Aguilar could continue to fight against the NCAA, but it seems as if his college career is done. Earlier this week, it was reported that Joey Aguilar would be attending the NFL Combine next week which could signal that his college career is over.

Tennessee will have a unique quarterback battle this Spring

Joey Aguilar's denial changes everything in Knoxville, as the Tennessee Volunteers will have a new starting quarterback in 2026. Quarterback battles are rare in this era with how popular the Transfer Portal is, but it's seemingly anyone's game for the starting job.

Josh Heupel pushed for Sam Leavitt in the Transfer Portal, but he picked Lane Kiffin and LSU which kept the Vols from landing a proven starter. Tennessee went out and landed Colorado transfer Ryan Staub to bring experience to the room. This season, Staub went 30-55 for 427 yards and 3 touchdowns with 4 interceptions.

The battle will most likely be between Redshirt Freshman George MacIntyre and incoming freshman Faizon Brandon. This season, MacIntyre saw some playing time going 7 for 9 for 69 yards without a turnover. Given that MacIntyre already spent a season in the system, he should have the inside track in this battle.

Faizon Brandon comes to Tennessee as a 5-star recruit who was ranked as the 9th best player in the Country, the 3rd ranked quarterback in the class, and the top player out of North Carolina. Brandon may have been the most high upside recruit in the class, and playing him in 2026 could set Tennessee up for more success in the long run.