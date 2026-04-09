Joey McGuire reveals just how close Brendan Sorsby was from picking LSU

When Texas Tech was dominated by Oregon in the College Football Playoff, one thing was clear, the Red Raiders were going to spend big on a quarterback. After Texas Tech spent big on building an elite defense, they clearly didn't have the talent on offense, especially at quarterback to go on a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

From the moment the Transfer Portal opened, it was clear that Texas Tech wasn't going to be denied a quarterback. Rather quickly, Texas Tech got Brendan Sorsby on campus, and landed a commitment from the top ranked quarterback in the Transfer Portal.

Joey McGuire reveals how close Brendan Sorsby was to landing at LSU

While Brendan Sorsby ended up at Texas Tech rather quickly, there was a moment where it looked like he could be Lane Kiffin's first big win. After Brendan Sorsby visited Texas Tech, he took a visit to LSU which made it look like the Tigers could've pulled off a major heist.

Instead, it appears that Texas Tech and Joey McGuire knew that Brendan Sorsby was going to be a Red Raider. On the Bussin' With The Boys Podcast, Joey McGuire revealed that Brendan Sorsby chose to keep his word, taking the visit while promising to let Texas Tech know when he was making a decision.

Brendan Sorsby had a LSU lined up ultimately chose to become a Red Raider ☠️ pic.twitter.com/uVTvsuaBt7 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2026

While LSU landing Brendan Sorsby would've been incredible to watch with how explosive Lane Kiffin's offense is, in a way, everything worked out perfectly. Texas Tech landed an elite quarterback who can further show if the Red Raiders' experiment of spending big can result in a true contender.

Lane Kiffin missing out on Brendan Sorsby led to the incredible story of Kiffin hopping on a plane to go visit Sam Leavitt again in Knoxville after all the chaos surrounding Demond Williams. The results on the field will end up proving if everyone made out okay, but all sides appeared to benefit at the end of the day.