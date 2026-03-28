Jon Sumrall has Florida surging toward landing his first 5-star recruit

The Billy Napier era in Gainesville was an utter disappointment which made the way the 2025 team completley fell apart a fitting end to his tenure. After firing Billy Napier, the Gators made a run at Lane Kiffin, but ended up with a head coach who's done more with less landing Tulane's Jon Sumrall. After exciting seasons as an assistant in the SEC along with head coaching success at Troy and Tulane, the Gators have an exciting young coach.

Jon Sumrall brings an attitude and intensity that should help Florida bring itself back to competing for SEC championship and National Championships. That level of intensity should be felt on the recruiting trail as he'll have more resources than he's had at any stop which should lead to elite classes.

Jon Sumrall is on the verge of landing 5-star Maxwell Hiller

Given Florida's prestige and the added resources, Jon Sumrall will have a chance to land recruits that he never could've contended for at his Group of 5 schools. In his first recruiting cycle, all eyes will be on Jon Sumrall to land 5-star recruits and it appears he's already on the verge of doing so.

On Saturday, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged his expert prediction for the Florida Gators to land 5-star recruit Maxwell Hiller.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Florida to land Five-Star Plus+ IOL Maxwell Hiller🐊



Read: https://t.co/N7z9W6SPyk pic.twitter.com/wm5nAk85ew — Rivals (@Rivals) March 28, 2026

Maxwell Hiller isn't just any 5-star recruit as he's one of those players that truly every school would love to land. Hiller is a consensus 5-star recruit and Top 10 prospects among Rivals, 24/7 Sports, and ESPN. Hiller ranks as the 4th ranked player in the Country, the top interior offensive lineman in the class, and the top player out of Pennsylvania.

The Gators still have work to do as Maxwell Hiller hasn't announced his commitment yet, but is trending toward Florida. Schools won't give up on recruiting Hiller either meaning that Sumrall and his class will need to continuing proving they're the right program through National Signing Day.