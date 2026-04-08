Jon Sumrall sends the ultimate message beating Kalen DeBoer for elite 5-star recruit

A new era has begun in Gainesville as the Florida Gators have finally moved on after several disappointing seasons under Billy Napier. When the Gators finally hired their next head coach, Florida hired Jon Sumrall away from Tulane, picking another head coach from the Group of 5 level. While Florida fans were skeptical at first, the Gators are quickly finding out they landed a potential elite head coach.

While Spring practices have already given Florida fans a ton to be excited about, the Gators are also finding out their new head coach is built for recruiting against the Nation's best in the SEC.

Florida reels in a monster in 5-star Maxwell Hiller

On Wednesday Night, reports surfaced that elite 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller wouldn't be visiting Tuscaloosa for Alabama's Spring game. The news quickly made sense however, when Maxwell Hiller announced his commitment to the Florida Gators.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ IOL Maxwell Hiller has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The No. 1 IOL in the 2027 Class chose the Gators over Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State



“Chomp Chomp”https://t.co/CoftALWzGS pic.twitter.com/a3IHbt4AhE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2026

Landing Maxwell Hiller marks a major win to kickstart the Jon Sumrall era as the Gators get a headline recruiting win. Not only did Jon Sumrall outduel Kalen DeBoer for Hiller's commitment, but he also went into Big Ten country to land the Pennsylvania native.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Maxwell Hiller ranks as the 4th best player in the Country, the top interior offensive lineman in the class, and the top player out of Pennsylvania. Landing Maxwell Hiller bumps Florida's class up to 10th in the National rankings and 4th in the SEC.

Jon Sumrall is given a great advantage as Florida is always one of the most talent rich states on a yearly basis. If Jon Sumrall is going to start making the Gators a National power on the recruiting trail, any thoughts that he's going to struggle at Florida will quickly go out the window as he's clearly up to the task.