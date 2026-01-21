Jordan Seaton recruiting update: Oregon and LSU battle over elite transfer tackle

The Transfer Portal is closed to new entrants, but that hasn't slowed down the battles that we've seen taking place. Oftentimes, it takes an elite player to draw an all-out fight in the Transfer Portal, and Jordan Seaton fits the bill. The Colorado transfer is ranked as the 2nd best offensive lineman in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal rankings behind South Carolina signee Jacarrius Peak.

As soon as Jordan Seaton entered the Transfer Portal, everyone knew that a massive battle between top teams would unfold as he's allowed just 5 sacks over the past two seasons in nearly 1,000 pass blocking snaps.

Seaton took his first visit to Mississippi State, but he then took visits to Miami and LSU. As Jordan Seaton is up against deadlines with how late a player can enroll in school, the battle has reached it's peak.

Dan Lanning may have gained the upper hand on Lane Kiffin

On Monday, all signs pointed to the LSU Tigers, who had Jordan Seaton on campus for a visit. When the news broke that Jordan Seaton was no longer going to take a visit to Eugene, it seemed apparent that he was going to commit to LSU.

An update on Colorado offensive tackle transfer Jordan Seaton:



While Oregon isn’t out of contention, he’s no longer expected to visit the Ducks, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



LSU appears to have some momentum with him at the moment. Miami among the others in the mix. pic.twitter.com/38SbPsxn13 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 20, 2026

After the move by Seaton to cancel his recruiting visit, everyone gave the Tigers the upper hand in this battle.

NEW: LSU holds the momentum for Colorado transfer OT Jordan Seaton as Miami and Oregon continue to push👀



On3’s @PeteNakos has the latest…



Read: https://t.co/RoxLta1qFw pic.twitter.com/Qt3rtMYUkY — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 20, 2026

While Dan Lanning wasn't going to get Jordan Seaton on campus for a recruiting visit, you can't just expect him to go down without a fight. On Monday Night, Jordan Seaton dropped a bomb on Twitter/X, sharing that Dan Lanning flew to Atlanta to meet with the elite transfer.

The news that Dan Lanning flew to Atlanta came as a stunner, as it suddenly proved that Oregon was very much still in the mix for the Colorado star. Lane Kiffin had posted from a private plane on Monday, and it turns out that he also flew to Atlanta to meet with Seaton after he had left his visit to LSU.

LSU offensive tackle target Jordan Seaton meeting with Oregon coach Dan Lanning in Atlanta. Lane Kiffin flew there today as well. https://t.co/wrUi9dxD5c — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) January 21, 2026

Wednesday Morning arrives, and Jordan Seaton hasn't picked his next school yet, leaving one of the best players in the Country up for grabs for whichever program steps up to seal the deal to land their left tackle. When you look at the two biggest contenders, Seaton is the type of player who could vault them over the top.

Dan Lanning returns a loaded roster, which has the Ducks ranked as the 2nd best team in the Country in our Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings. Oregon brings back a potential 1st round pick at quarterback in Dante Moore, who should take a jump in his second season as the starter. Adding Jordan Seaton to replace Isaiah World fills a massive need for the Ducks and could be the difference in a championship race.

Lane Kiffin has overhauled LSU's roster, getting this team to the point where they could compete for the College Football Playoff next season. Adding Jordan Seaton would give Lane Kiffin a cornerstone offensive tackle to protect his investment in Sam Leavitt.

Jordan Seaton watch is officially on, and it could have a massive ripple effect on the players remaining in the Transfer Portal.