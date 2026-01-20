Way-too-early college football Top 25 rankings with surprise SEC team No. 1

The confetti has just fallen on the 2025-26 college football season, bringing an end to an incredible season with the Indiana Hoosiers lifting the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy. With the end of one season, the page turns to another as teams are already preparing for the chase for the 2026-27 National Championship. Barring any chaos, the coaching carousel is completed, and the Transfer Portal has finally begun to slow down.

There's still a ton of uncertainty surrounding next season, starting with whether or not the College Football Playoff will be expanded. Teams are still shopping in the Transfer Portal even if new players can't enter, as some of the best players in the sport remain on the market.

While a ton will change over the next several months for better or worse, the rosters are starting to look set for the season that lies ahead. As things currently stand, we unveil our Way Too Early Top 25 rankings for the 2026 college football season.

Way-too-early Top 25 crowns the Texas Longhorns

25. Penn State Nittany Lions

Key Additions: HC Matt Campbell, DC D'Anton Lynn, QB Rocco Becht, TE Ben Brahmer, and CB Jeremiah Cooper

Biggest Losses: RB Nick Singleton, RB Kaytron Allen, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, IOL Vega Ioane, and QB Drew Allar

After James Franklin fell far short of Penn State's expectations in 2025, the program moved on from their long time head coach. In comes Matt Campbell after one of the most hectic head coaching searches ended with the Nittany Lions getting one of the Nation's most underrated head coaches to try and win with more after Campbell built a winner at Iowa State.

Drew Allar is off to the NFL, and in steps Rocco Becht who's played under Campbell his entire career, and gives the Nittany Lions a veteran at quarterback. Losing Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton is impossible to replace, but James Peoples and others will need to try and fill the void. Campbell brought over two of his top TEs in Ben Brahmer and Gabe Burkle while Keith Jones and Zay Robinson enter at wide receiver.

The defense loses stars in Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zakee Wheatley, and Zane Durant along with Chaz Coleman and Amare Campbell in the Transfer Portal. Campbell and his staff return a few key pieces like Tony Rojas, but this unit will need it's offseason additions to hit big otherwise, it could be their downfall.

24. California Golden Bears

Key Additions: WR Ian Strong, WR Chase Hendricks, RB Adam Mohammed, and TE Dorian Thomas

Biggest Losses: LB Cade Uluave, RB Kendrick Raphael, and LB Luke Ferrelli

The Justin Wilcox era at Cal finally came to an end this offseason as the team was set to finish .500 or worse once again in league play. In comes Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to lead the program which is a perfect hire given that he's now leading his alma mater making him far more likely to stick around.

While Lupoi is a defensive mind, he knows that his best path to winning is surrounding star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagaolutele with weapons. Cal went out and landed a pair of elite receivers in Ian Strong and Chase Hendricks making life easier on their quarterback. Adam Mohammed is an addition that will fly under the radar, but whenever he spelled Jonah Coleman he looked like an elite back himself.

The defense now has Tosh Lupoi leading the unit which should help them make a leap regardless of talent. This unit lose a ton of talent with TJ Bush, Cade Uluave, and Luke Ferrelli all transferring, but Lupoi has brought in pieces from all over the Power 4 to help mold the unit to fit his scheme.

23. Houston Cougars

Key Additions: RB Makhi Hughes, QB Keisean Henderson, IOL Anthony Boswell, and IOL Shadre Hurst

Biggest Losses: RB Dean Connors, LB Jalen Garner, and TE Tanner Koziol

After a 4-8 debut season at Houston, Willie Fritz quickly did what he's done everywhere he's coached, leading the Cougars to a 10-3 season. The Cougars now return a veteran core, and have quietly done a great job in the Transfer Portal setting this group to compete for the Big 12 Championship and a place in the College Football Playoff.

Conner Weigman is back for one more season after passing for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Cougars last season. The addition of Makhi Hughes can't be understated as he struggled to find his footing at Oregon, but rushed for 1,378 yards as a freshman under Fritz and followed it up with 1,400 yards under Jon Sumrall. Wide Receiver Amare Thomas returns giving the team an elite trio of playmakers while Fritz made big additions in the trenches using the Transfer Portal.

22. Iowa Hawkeyes

Key Additions: RB LJ Phillips Jr, S Tyler Brown, and WR Evan James

Biggest Losses: QB Mark Gronowski, OT Gennings Dunker, and IOL Logan Jones

When you look back at Iowa's 2025 season, they were far better than they got credit for considering how they played against elite teams. Kirk Ferentz finds a way to keep his team in the top 25 each season with or without a functional offense, and this season shouldn't be any different for the Hawkeyes.

Mark Gronowski is out of eligibility, but once the offense started to tap into his dual threat ability, the unit looked much better. Former Auburn QB Hank Brown and former Wake Forest QB Jeremy Hecklinski will likely battle it out for the starting job. The offense will likely run through the running back duo of Kamari Moulton and LJ Phillips Jr as both could rush for 1,000+ yards this season.

The defensive line is going to have a ton of turnover as Ethan Hurkett, Max Llewellyn, and Aaron Graves all graduate. The linebacker core suffers the same level of turnover as the Hawkeyes will be counting on massive jumps from underclassmen. The secondary adds JMU safety Tyler Brown while Deshaun Lee, Jaylen Watson, and Rashad Godfrey all return at cornerback.

21. Florida Gators

Key Additions: HC Jon Sumrall, OC Buster Faulkner, QB Aaron Philo, WR Eric Singleton Jr, and S Cam Dooley

Biggest Losses: QB DJ Lagway, WR Eugene Wilson, DL Caleb Banks, C Jake Slaughter, and CB Devin Moore.

The Billy Napier era is over in Gainesville, and Jon Sumrall takes over at the helm after successful tenures at Troy and Tulane. Sumrall proved he was ready to do what it takes to win in the SEC early going out and poaching Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. The roster will look very different, but this has all the makings of a team that can compete for the Playoffs.

The Gators offense may be one of the scariest units in the SEC after the moves Sumrall and Faulkner made. DJ Lagway is off to Baylor, and Faulkner brought his quarterback Aaron Philo with him to Gainesville after he was Haynes King's back up. One of the biggest wins of the offseason was retaining Jadan Baugh who will be ready to carry the offense. Helping Philo in his first season as a starter are 3 of the scariest wide receivers in the SEC with Eric Singleton Jr, Dallas Wilson, and Vernell Brown.

The defense returns some of it's biggest pieces as Jayden Woods entered the Transfer Portal, but returned as one of the biggest pieces on the defensive line. Cormani McClain and Dijon Johnson will be back in the fold giving the Gators two starting cornerbacks back in the mix after Johnson missed most of the season. Myles Graham, Jaden Robinson, and Aaron Chiles all return as a solid linebacker core that should only take the next step with a former Linebacker in Jon Sumrall coaching them.

20. Virginia Cavaliers

Key Additions: QB Beau Pribula, S Brandyn Hillman, and DE Matthew Fobbs-White

Biggest Losses: QB Chandler Morris, RB J'Mari Taylor, and WR Trell Harris

Tony Elliott entered the season potentially on the hot seat, and took his team all the way to the ACC Championship, falling short against Duke. Elliott has a ton of momentum, and the ACC should be winnable once again, especially with the pieces this team brings back.

Chandler Morris is out of eligibility, and in steps Beau Pribula after his first season as a starting quarterback. Pribula won't have J'Mari Taylor to hand the ball off to, but Tony Elliott added high upside pieces in transfers Peyton Lewis and Solomon Beebe. The offensive line is going to undergo a ton of turnover, but they've done a nice job of adding Power 4 experience to the mix.

The defense didn't get nearly enough credit last season for allowing just 19.6 points per game, and now the tough task is replacing some of the biggest pieces. Michigan safety Brandyn Hillman is the headline piece of a transfer class that's brought in 6 pieces with Power 4 experience, and some high upside Mid-Major players.

19. SMU Mustangs

Key Additions: RB Kendrick Raphael, WR Jalen Hale, DL Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, and TE Randy Pittman

Biggest Losses: RB Chris Johnson Jr, TE RJ Maryland, WR Romello Brinson, WR Jordan Hudson, and S Isaiah Nwokobia

The SMU Mustangs had a win and get in game against Cal to end the regular season, but fell behind early and never could takeover keeping Rhett Lashlee's team from potentially making the CFP in back-to-back seasons. Now Rhett Lashlee's team has the feel of a group that must maximize what could be the last year with a championship window.

Kevin Jennings Jr returns as arguably the best quarterback in the ACC after another impressive year for the Mustangs. Kendrick Raphael is going to have to step in and replace TJ Harden and Chris Johnson Jr at running back, but after rushing for 943 yards he's a great addition. The receiving core undergoes a ton of change, but pieces like Randy Pittman, Jalen Hale, and Yannick Smith bring a ton of excitement.

This team will go as far as Kevin Jennings Jr can take them, and Rhett Lashlee has to take advantage of the opportunity. The Mustangs will need a ton of unproven pieces to step up, but with the best quarterback in the ACC, they have a massive advantage.

18. Arizona Wildcats

Key Additions: TE Cole Rusk, LB Matai Tagoa'I, WR DJ Jordan, and CB Daylen Austin

Biggest Losses: S Genesis Smith and CB Treydan Stukes

After an up-and-down start to the season, the Arizona Wildcats ended the season on a tear, winning their last 5 games with impressive wins over Cincinnati and Arizona State. Brent Brennan needs to keep the momentum rolling into 2026, but he returns a ton of his key pieces, as the Wildcats did a great job with roster retention.

Noah Fifita returns after passing for 3,228 yards and 29 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions on the season, making him one of the best returning quarterbacks in the Country. The receiving core added a big piece in Illinois tight end Cole Rusk, who can become a go-to target for Fifita, while the transfer wide receivers are going to need to prove themselves.

The defense returns promising young players at every level, but there are still some big holes to fill. Former top recruit Matai Tago'I has a chance to step right in at linebacker, while the 8 new defensive backs, including Oregon's Daylen Austin, will all compete to have serious roles in the defense.

17. Utah Utes

Key Additions: WR Braden Pegan, RB Steve Chavez-Soto, CB Elijah Reed, and DE Ethan Day

Biggest Losses: HC Kyle Whittingham, OC Jason Beck, DE John Henry Daley, CB Smith Snowden, and S Tao Johnson

For the first time in over 20 years, Kyle Whittingham won't be the head coach leading the Utah Utes into battle. Long Time Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley takes over the program, and while Whittingham took some key pieces with him to Michigan, he'll have a great core to compete for the Big 12 Championship.

Devon Dampier returns at quarterback for one final season of college football giving the Utes one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12. Wayshawn Parker will be back in the backfield as well giving the offense two dynamic rushing threats to build around. The addition of Braden Pegan to the wide receiver room will help replace the loss of Ryan Davis. The biggest question will be how Utah replaces two 1st Round Picks at offensive tackle with Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu off to the NFL.

The defense loses far more than the offense as John Henry Daley and Smith Snowden are massive losses. Linebacker Jonathan Hall returns as the face of the defense after leading the Utes in tackles in 2025. Logan Fano and Kash Dillon are going to need to step up from a pass rush standpoint to help fill the void John Henry Daley leaves behind.

16. Miami Hurricanes

Key Additions: S Omar Thornton, WR Cam Vaughn, and DL Jarquez Carter

Biggest Losses: DE Rueben Bain Jr, DE Akheem Mesidor, OT Francis Mauigoa, and QB Carson Beck

The Miami Hurricanes had their season end in the most heartbreaking fashion as Carson Beck's final pass was intercepted to end the National Championship. Mario Cristobal has brought The U back, but he now needs to climb the last mountain winning it all.

Miami needs to find a new quarterback as Carson Beck is out of eligibility after transferring in last offseason. The Hurricanes have been heavily tied to Duke transfer Darian Mensah, and Mario Cristobal will need to seal the deal if this team has any chance in 2026. The good news for Cristobal is that with Malach Toney at wide receiver and his track record of developing offensive linemen, this should be an appealing place to play.

The defense suffers two massive losses as it's almost impossible to find pass rushers of Rueben Bain Jr and Akheem Mesidor's caliber. Mohamed Toure is also a senior and off to the NFL leaving a massive hole in the middle. Barring any shocking late departures, the secondary should be the unit that carries the defense with Bryce Fitzgerald, Xavier Lucas, OJ Frederique Jr, and Ethan O'Connor all expected back.

15. Ole Miss Rebels

Key Additions: OL Carius Curne, QB Deuce Knight, CB Jay Crawford, and S Joenel Aguero

Biggest Losses: HC Lane Kiffin, OC Charlie Weis Jr, QB Trinidad Chambliss, WR Cayden Lee, and DE Princewill Umanmielen

While Pete Golding led the team on a nice run in the College Football Playoff, his tenure truly starts with the 2026 season. Golding loses plenty of key pieces from Lane Kiffin's roster, while he won't have offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr calling the plays, which is going to lead to a much different look for this offense.

The biggest question for Ole Miss is whether or not Trinidad Chambliss' waiver will be approved, as he makes this a Top 5 team if he returns. If Chambliss isn't granted another season, the Rebels will turn to Auburn transfer Deuce Knight to lead this team at quarterback, with just 1 career start. The good news for this offense is that with Kewan Lacy at running back, this group will be just fine regardless after he rushed for 1,567 yards this season.

It looked like Pete Golding locked down some of the most important defenders, but at the last moment Ole Miss suffered some big transfer losses. Princewill Umanmielen's future is up in the air while the SEC's leading tackle TJ Dottery left for LSU. Suntarine Perkins and Will Echoels are stills olid pieces, but Golding's unit will most likely take a step back in 2026.

14. BYU Cougars

Key Additions: LB Cade Uluave, TE Walker Lyons, and IOL Paki Finau

Biggest Losses: WR Chase Roberts, LB Jack Kelly, and TE Carsen Ryan

When BYU had to part ways with Jake Retzlaff right before fall camp, everyone expected the 2025 season to be a disaster. The Cougars instead marched to the Big 12 Championship Game falling just short of the College Football Playoff. After fending off Penn State's attempts to hire Kalani Sitake, the Cougars are ready to go on a run again in 2026.

Bear Bachmeier stepped in as a true freshman and impressed, passing for 3,033 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 527 yards and 11 touchdowns with his legs. LJ Martin returns at running back giving the Cougars the best offensive weapon in the conference after his 1,305 yard season. Parker Kingston returns as the team's leading receiver giving the Cougars an exciting trio.

The defense made a massive addition landing Cal linebacker Cade Uluave beating out Michigan. Jack Kelly leaves for the NFL after a 10 sack season which creates a massive void for this defense to fill. If the Cougars find a way to get after the quarterback, they'll be in business as this team has a loaded secondary to carry the unit.

13. USC Trojans

Key Additions: WR Terrell Anderson, CB Jontez Williams, and 5-star TE Mark Bowman

Biggest Losses: DC D'Anton Lynn WR Makai Lemon, WR Ja'Kobi Lane, S Kamari Ramsey, and DL Devan Thompkins

The USC Trojans head into the 5th season under Lincoln Riley as the fanbase is dying to get back to contending for conference and national championships. After the bowl game, Lincoln Riley declared that a Championship window was now open, and he’s going to face pressure to deliver.

The offense returns quarterback Jayden Maiava who now has a full season of starting experience under his belt. Losing Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL is tough, but the Trojans added NC State star Terrell Anderson while Tanook Hines looked like the next star when he was featured in the bowl game.

Lincoln Riley's biggest loss is defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn who left for his alma mater Penn State. The Trojans still don't have a defensive coordinator, but Riley will likely make a splash addition when the time comes. Whoever is leading this group has some elite pieces with top transfer CB Jontez Williams, DL Jakheem Stewart, and LB Deven Bryant.

Part of the reason that Lincoln Riley declared a Championship window was now open is the fact that the Trojans signed the Nation's top recruiting class. 5-star tight end Mark Bowman will have a chance to make an instant impact on the offense as will elite WR recruit Boobie Feaster. 5-star edge rusher Luke Wafle will have a chance to play early as will elite DB Elbert Hill.

12. Alabama Crimson Tide

Biggest Additions: DL Devan Thompkins, DL Terrance Green, LB Caleb Woodson, and WR Noah Rogers

Biggest Losses: QB Ty Simpson, OT Kadyn Proctor, LB Deontae Lawson, and WR Germie Bernard.

The Alabama Crimson Tide made a run to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, but it didn't feel like a season that met the Alabama standard, with 4 losses. The NFL Draft takes away a ton of key pieces, and now this is starting to fully become Kalen DeBoer's team, as few pieces from Nick Saban's tenure remain.

The offense will have a quarterback battle between backup QB Austin Mack who played in the Rose Bowl and 5-star Keelon Russell coming off his freshman season. The wide receiver room is one of the best with Ryan Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, transfer Noah Rogers, and 5-star Cederian Morgan. The offensive line and running back room will have a ton of competition, but the talent in the room is still top class.

The defense will be led by the secondary which returns Bray Hubbard, Keon Sabb, Zabien Brown, Dijon Lee, and Red Morgan. The defensive line suffered a ton of turnover as did the linebacker core which leave a ton of questions that Alabama is going to need to answer especially early in the season when some of these pieces are getting their first serious game action.

11. Oklahoma Sooners

Key Additions: WR Parker Livingston, WR Trell Harris, and IOL Peyton Joseph

Biggest Losses: DE R Mason Thomas, WR Deion Burks, and DL Gracen Halton

After making a trip to the College Football Playoff for the first time under Brent Venables, has a chance to build on the season in a big way. The biggest issue for Oklahoma was the offense in big games against tougher defenses, but in the second season in Ben Arbuckle's offense, the hope will be that this unit can take a leap.

John Mateer returns at quarterback, and if he can return to the level he played at before his injury, it would make a massive difference for this offense. The offense needed to add weapons to help make life easier on Mateer, and the additions of Parker Livingstone, Trell Harris, and Mackenzie Alleyne will help alongside returning star Isaiah Sategna.

The defensive front loses it's biggest pass rusher in R Mason Thomas, but David Stone returns as a monster in the middle while Taylor Wein is coming off a 7 sack season. Kip Lewis returns as the middle linebacker after racking up a team high 76 tackles with 4 sacks. The corner duo of Eli Bowen and Cortland Guillory return as one of the best tandems in the Country.

10. Michigan Wolverines

Key Additions: HC Kyle Whittingham, DE John Henry Daley, CB Smith Snowden, WR Jaime Ffrench, and DL Jonah Lea'ea

Biggest Losses: RB Justice Haynes, DE Derrick Moore, and LB Jaishawn Barham

The Michigan Wolverines had a bizarre offseason with the way that the Sherrone Moore era suddenly ended, but the program ended up hitting a home run as Kyle Whittingham fell into their laps. Based on everything we learned from the Moore fallout, getting an adult back at the top of this program should allow them to take a massive leap.

After an up-and-down freshman season, Bryce Underwood now has a great offensive coordinator in Jason Beck, who can develop him. Losing Justice Haynes stings, but Jordan Marshall is more than capable of leading a backfield. Michigan's most interesting offseason addition may come in the form of Jaime Ffrench, a former 5-star recruit who could develop into an elite target for Underwood.

Hiring Whittingham is great news for Michigan's defense, as it allows them to add some elite pieces. John Henry Daley is one of the best pass rushers in the Country as he'll headline a deep defensive line. Smith Snowden will play opposite Zeke Berry, giving the Wolverines a great cornerback duo. Reloading at linebacker will be a big question for Michigan as the Wolverines lose their two top tacklers.

9. Texas A&M Aggies

Key Additions: WR Isaiah Horton, CB Rickey Gibson, S Tawfiq Byard, and DE Anto Saka

Biggest Losses: WR KC Concepcion, DE Cashius Howell, IOL Chase Bisontis, and LB Taurean York

Texas A&M will have a sour taste in their mouth with how the season ended, losing their final two games, keeping them from playing for an SEC Championship while exiting the College Football Playoff much earlier than they had hoped. It's important to remember that it was only the second season of Mike Elko's rebuild, and this team is only going to keep getting better.

The offense returns Marcel Reed, who looked like a Heisman front-runner at times, but needs to become more consistent as a passer. Mario Craver returns as one of the best wide receivers in the Country, and he's joined by Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton to give Reed a dynamic duo once again. The biggest question is going to be the offensive line which is tasked with replacing all 5 starters.

The defense loses some big pieces as Cashius Howell, Will Lee, Scooby Williams, and Taurean York are all off to the NFL. The secondary gets a massive lift thanks to the Transfer Portal as they add a star cornerback in Rickey Gibson and Safety Tawfiq Byard to help restore the group. The biggest key for this unit is going to be who takes the biggest jump in the front 7 as the team needs pass rushers to emerge.

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Key Additions: QB Brendan Sorsby, LB Austin Romaine, DL Mateen Ibirogba, and WR Malcolm Simmons

Biggest Losses: DE David Bailey, DE Romello Height, DT Lee Hunter, LB Jacob Rodriguez, and QB Behren Morton

Texas Tech has proven the past two offseasons that they're going to be massive players on the NIL front, beating out blue bloods for top recruits and transfers. The Red Raiders' investment panned out great with an 11-1 regular season record and a Big 12 Championship. The College Football Playoff was a reality check as Oregon dominated this team, proving they still had work to do.

The offense and Behren Morton weren't nearly good enough in the Playoff leading Texas Tech to go out and land the top transfer QB in Brendan Sorsby. The offense will finally get Quinten Joyner on the field after he was their prized addition of the last transfer cycle. The receiving core adds an explosive playmaker in Auburn's Malcom Simmons, who's going to emerge as a star with a great quarterback in Sorsby.

The defense suffers the biggest losses as stars like David Bailey, Romello Height, and Jacob Rodriguez are off to the NFL. Joey McGuire's staff has reeled in some massive commitments from the likes of Mateen Ibirogba, Austin Romaine, and Trey White, but this unit will likely take a step back from the dominant unit we saw in 2025.

7. LSU Tigers

Key Additions: HC Lane Kiffin, OC Charlie Weis Jr, QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jayce Brown, and DE Jordan Ross

Biggest Losses: CB Mansoor Delane, S AJ Haulcy, QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR Aaron Anderson, and OL Carius Curne

The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge is over, and the Lane Kiffin era will begin in 2026 as the LSU Tigers made the biggest move of the offseason. After four disappointing years under Kelly, the LSU Tigers are finally acting like the team everyone expected to see under Brian Kelly, attacking the Transfer Portal.

Garrett Nussmeier is off to the NFL, and in steps Sam Leavitt who's coming off his injury at Arizona State. Leavitt will have all the weapons in the world as the Tigers return their top two running backs while Lane Kiffin added 10 wide receivers and 4 running backs in the Transfer Portal. Trey'Dez Green returns as one of the most unstoppable weapons in the Country. The offensive line is the biggest question after it was a disaster last season, but the group has solid pieces.

While there's an entirely new staff in place on offense, Blake Baker and his assistants were retained to lead the defense. The defensive line is going to be led by transfers at edge rushers and some returning pieces on the interior. Whit Weeks and Davhon Keys return as an exciting linebacker tandem, and they're joined by the SEC's leading tackler, TJ Dottery, who comes over from Ole Miss.

The secondary loses star pieces in Mansoor Delane and AJ Haulcy, who may both be First Round picks this Spring. LSU does return great pieces in DJ Pickett, Tamarcus Cooley, PJ Woodland, and Dashawn Spears, while adding Ty Benefield and Faheem Delane.

6. Georgia Bulldogs

Key Additions: DL Amaris Williams, WR Isiah Canion, S Khalil Barnes, and S Gentry Williams

Biggest Losses: OT Monroe Freeling, LB CJ Allen, WR Zachariah Branch, DL Christen Miller, and CB Daylen Everette

After another season with an early finish in the College Football Playoff, Kirby Smart and his staff haven't fully attacked the Transfer Portal. It's hard to discount the Bulldogs additions given how great the staff has been at identifying talent, but it felt like if the team really pushed they'd have one of the best rosters in the Country.

Gunner Stockton returns with a full season of experience under his belt, giving him a chance to hit another level and potentially compete for the Heisman Trophy. Nate Frazier returns after his solid season, and paired with Chauncey Bowens, the Bulldogs will have an elite running back tandem. The wide receiver room is going to be the biggest question with this offense, as Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas, and Colbie Young all depart.

The defense should take a step forward this season, as the defense doesn't lose nearly as much as it has in past offseasons. The defense only loses 4 starters, and if the group takes the next step, this could look like the units we used to see under Kirby Smart. The biggest question will be if Georgia can find that game-changing defensive lineman, as they haven't had an elite pass rusher in several years.

5. Indiana Hoosiers

Key Additions: QB Josh Hoover, WR Nick Marsh, CB AJ Harris, and WR Shazz Preston

Biggest Losses: QB Fernando Mendoza, CB D'Angelo Ponds, and WR Elijah Sarratt

The Indiana Hoosiers made history by winning the National Championship with a perfect 16-0 record. No one can doubt Curt Cignetti or this program anymore, as the Hoosiers have proven they're here to stay. Now the challenge for Indiana is finding a way to win it all again in 2026 as they'll have a massive target on their back.

As Fernando Mendoza is likely off to the NFL as the 1st Overall Pick, Curt Cignetti went out and made a splash, landing TCU star Josh Hoover. Turbo Richard will be tasked with coming in and replacing Roman Hemby at running back. Arguably, the biggest addition of the offseason is landing Michigan State star Nick Marsh, who's destined to cross the 1,000 yard mark with Josh Hoover at QB. Charlie Becker has flashed behind Omar Cooper Jr and Elijah Sarratt, and now he's ready to become a star.

The defense loses a ton of talent to the NFL, but this group also has young stars and new transfers ready to step into big roles. Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones will likely be back at linebacker, holding down the middle of Bryant Haines' defense. Daniel Ndukwe has flashed in limited playing time and should be a monster on the defensive line. The biggest transfer addition may have been cornerback AJ Harris, who comes over from Penn State with a ton of talent and upside after a down season.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Key Additions: WR Quincy Porter, WR Mylan Graham, CB DJ McKinney, and DE Keon Keeley

Biggest Losses: RB Jeremiyah Love, RB Jadarian Price, WR Malachi Fields, and TE Eli Raridon

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are going to be playing in 2026 with a massive chip on their shoulders after being left on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff. After a 10-2 season, Notre Dame does lose some incredible pieces, but Marcus Freeman has shown an ability to reload year over year.

CJ Carr was a first time starter at quarterback last season, and he emerged as one of the best in the Country meaning he should only take a step forward. Replacing Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price isn't going to be easy, but Aneyas Williams is ready to step into the leading role. Jordan Faison returns to lead the wide receiver room and he's joined by two former top recruits in Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham who are ready to explode onto the scene.

The defense is going to be absolutley loaded giving Marcus Freeman one of the best units in the Country. Drayk Bowen returns as one of the best linebackers in the country, Leonard Moore is the best corner in the Country paired with an elite safety in Adon Shuler. The defense will be even scarier if an edge rusher can emerge opposite Boubacar Traore who has 10+ sack potential after a strong 2025.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Key Additions: DL James Smith, S Earl Little Jr, and K Connor Hawkins

Biggest Losses: OC Brian Hartline, WR Carnell Tate, S Caleb Downs, LB Arvell Reese, DT Kayden McDonald, and LB Sonny Styles.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were exposed in their final two games of the season, but this was still a team that ran through the regular season with ease going 12-0. The Buckeyes do lose some elite high end talent with Carnell Tate, Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, and Sonny Styles all departing as projected 1st Round Picks, but this team also returns some of the biggest stars in the Country.

The offense still may have the most talented trio in the Country with Julian Sayin back at QB with a full season of experience, Bo Jackson who emerged as a star as a true freshman, and the best wide receiver in the Country Jeremiah Smith. The offensive line should be much improved next season after being a weakness down the stretch.

The defense has the most to replace as Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, Kayden McDonald, and Arvell Reese are impossible to instantly replace. The Transfer Portal helped a ton with the additions of Alabama transfers James Smith and Qua Russaw along with the star safety tandem if Earl Little Jr and Terry Moore.

2. Oregon Ducks

Key Additions: S Koi Perich, WR Iverson Hooks, QB Dylan Raiola, and TE Andrew Olesh

Biggest Losses: OC Will Stein, DC Tosh Lupoi, TE Kenyon Sadiq, OL Emmanuel Pregnon, and S Dillon Thieneman

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks keep knocking on the door, and eventually they're going to break through. After making it to the College Football Playoff semifinal, Dan Lanning still has a few mountains to climb in order to bring a National Championship to Eugene. The good news for Dan Lanning is that he has a team capable of doing so in 2026.

Dante Moore returning for one more season rather than entering the NFL Draft gives the Ducks one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. The Ducks should have better injury luck this season giving Moore elite targets in Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Jeremiah McClellan. The Ducks return experience on the interior offensive line while 5-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho could play right away.

The defense got a massive lift with Matayo Uiagalelei and A'Mauri Washington each opting to return as they were borderline 1st round picks. Oregon's secondary should be one of the most exciting units to watch as they added Minnesota Safety Koi Perich while Lanning has countless former Top 100 recruits ready to compete for roles

1. Texas Longhorns

Key Additions: WR Cam Coleman, RB Hollywood Smothers, and LB Rasheem Biles

Biggest Losses: LB Anthony Hill Jr, CB Malik Muhammad, and WR Parker Livingstone

Hopefully everyone didn't get sick of the Arch Manning and Texas hype last offseason as the Longhorns will be right back on top of every offseason poll. Texas will have a new defensive coordinator as Will Muschamp returns to Austin, but for the most part this roster is going to be loaded with high end talent.

After coming into the season as the Heisman front runner, Arch Manning struggled early, but by the end of the season he was starting to live up to the hype. Texas will have a far superior rushing attack this season as Steve Sarkisian sent a statement landing two of the top running backs in the transfer class with Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

The crown jewel of the offseason was Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman who was highly sought after, but ended up signing with the Longhorns. Pairing Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo gives the Longhorns an unstoppable wide receiver duo which will make this unit impossible to guard.

The defense will now be led by Will Muschamp who returns to the sidelines after taking time away from the sport. The unit lost an elite linebacker in Anthony Hill Jr, but replaced him with Pitt star Rasheem Biles ensuring this group has a monster in the middle. Collin Simmons returns ar arguably the best pass rusher in the sport while the defense returns a ton of exciting young pieces in the Secondary.