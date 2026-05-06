Jordan Seaton's reported LSU deal highlights college football's new reality

College sports have drastically changed over the past several years as the differences between the NFL and the NCAA continue to shrink. The NIL era has given players more power than ever before, and pairing it with the Transfer Portal has given players a chance to seek their own form of free agency.

Every team is often looking for the one elite player to transform their roster, but players capable of being top 5-10 picks in the NFL Draft rarely shake free. This winter, Colorado Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton entered the Transfer Portal giving teams a chance to add that caliber of player, and chaos broke out.

Jordan Seaton proves the college ranks can pay like the NFL

When the recruitment of Jordan Seaton came to a close, it was the LSU Tigers and Lane Kiffin winning out over Oregon, Miami, Mississippi State, and others. On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer revealed the reported price as Jordan Seaton will make $4 million this season from the Tigers. The deal is reportedly the highest ever for an offensive tackle in college football history.

Transfer OT Jordan Seaton is believed to have landed a deal with LSU worth more than $4 million, industry sources tell our @chris_hummer.



Seaton's pay package is believed to be the largest for an OL in college football history.



More on how LSU landed the No. 1 OT in the portal… pic.twitter.com/NHC0ZslAe6 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) May 6, 2026

The Tigers once again proved that the college football teams can pay like the NFL would for a player of this age, and the teams they beat out proved that college football now has free agency. Utah Offensive Tackle Caleb Lomu was picked 28th overall by the Patriots, and will earn an AAV of $4.5 million, right around what Seaton will make to pay in college.

Coaches often complain about the chaos of the Transfer Portal and NIL era, but they continue to be willing participants. For as much as coaches complain and call for a cap, when a superstar comes available, they're all willing to pay the price, thus proving that this is the new way of the world in college football.