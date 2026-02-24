Jordyn Tyson makes NFL Combine decision that won't clear any red flags

This week is one of the biggest weeks for college football stars turning professional as the NFL Combine begins. The event can make or break a prospects draft stock, as everyone in the NFL travels to Indianapolis for the biggest scouting event of the year. The wide receivers more than anyone can put together great showings that change everything for their draft stock.

In this NFL Draft class, there's a battle for the billing as the top wide receiver in this class as Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, Ohio State's Carnell Tate, and USC's Makai Lemon all battle for the title. The NFL Combine could've served as the biggest separation point, but that won't be the case.

Jordyn Tyson to miss NFL Combine recovering from injury

On Monday Night, it was reported that Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson will not be participating in the on-field portion of the NFL Combine as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury.

Sources: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson won't be doing any on-field workouts or testing at the NFL Combine.



He continues to work his way back from his in-season hamstring injury. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 24, 2026

Tyson missing out on the testing portion of the event is a massive blow as he could've separated himself from the pack. Jordyn Tyson may get to test and showcase himself at Arizona State's Pro Day, but this is certainly a missed opportunity.

The biggest knock anyone will make on Tyson is the fact that teams may not trust his medicals with his injury history. Jordyn Tyson tore his ACL, PCL, and MCL costing him the 2023 season, a collarbone injury kept him out of the Playoff in 2024, and he's dealing with the hamstring injury that he's still recovering from.

The question now becomes which wide receiver takes over the spotlight at the NFL Combine in Tyson's absence. Carnell Tate stands out with the speed he has as he should test well while Makai Lemon could impress with how smooth he is in the on-field portion.