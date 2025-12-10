Josh Heupel hired the one coach who had all the answers against his offense

Under Josh Heupel, the Tennessee Volunteers have had an offense that few have been able to slow down, lighting up the scoreboard. Whenever Josh Heupel's offense does struggle, it truly comes as a shock as few can truly find a way to outscheme him. Last season in the College Football Playoff, the Volunteers were grinded to a halt.

Ohio State demolished Tennessee 42-17 which is better than Tennessee actually played as they scored on the final possession of the game. Nico Iamaleava was held to just 104 passing yards on 31 attempts while the Vols picked up just 3.9 yards per carry.

Josh Heupel is hiring the DC who shut down his offense

The man behind the Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship defense was coordinator Jim Knowles. After winning the National Championship at Ohio State, Jim Knowles took the same role with Penn State. On Wednesday, CBS Sports reported that Matt Campbell wouldn't be retaining the veteran defensive coordinator.

Shortly after news of Jim Knowles future was reported, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that the Tennessee Volunteers are expected to hire him.

Tennessee is in fact expected to hire Jim Knowles as its new defensive coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports https://t.co/TpLP3lydFm pic.twitter.com/jiYzis9rZ2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 10, 2025

This season wasn't great for Knowles as he went to Penn State, and the team quickly fell apart while his defense struggled. While Penn State struggled with Knowles, Ohio State soared without him putting together the best defense in the Country.

Josh Heupel fired his defensive coordinator Tim Banks earlier in the week after a brutal season for the Volunteers defensive unit.

Tennessee has dismissed defensive coordinator Tim Banks, sources tell ESPN. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2025

The goal for Tennessee now is to turn around a unit that struggled after losing several stars to the NFL while an elite cornerback in Jermod McCoy missed the entire season with injuries. Knowles has the track record to turn this unit around, and with the elite talent he can recruit in the SEC, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him and this unit bounce back in a big way.