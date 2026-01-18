Josh Heupel makes interesting, but underwhelming transfer quarterback addition

This season was a disappointment for the Tennessee Volunteers coming off of a trip to the College Football Playoff. Nico Iamaleava's departure in the Spring changed everything for Tennessee as Josh Heupel quickly added former App State and UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar. The Vols finished the season 8-5 with a 4-4 record in SEC play.

Heading into the offseason, Tennessee had an interesting quarterback room to figure out for 2026-27. Joey Aguilar is appealing for another season of eligibility, but he also wasn't good enough in Heupel's offense. Jake Merklinger entered the Transfer Portal, but George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon are two young quarterbacks Heupel could've let compete for the job.

Tennessee tested the Transfer Portal market, hosting Sam Leavitt and Beau Pribula on visits, but they committed to LSU and Virginia, respectively.

Josh Heupel lands Colorado transfer Ryan Staub

On Sunday, Tennessee finally landed a transfer quarterback as Josh Heupel reeled in Colorado transfer Ryan Staub.

Ryan Staub ended up having an interesting market with visits to Ohio State, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Liberty with most giving him a chance to compete for a starting role or as the backup. Where Ryan Staub falls into Tennessee's plans will be interesting to see.

If Joey Aguilar is granted another season of eligibility, it seems that he would be the starter at this point. Joey Aguilar being denied an extra season would be even more interesting as Josh Heupel can either grant Staub the starting job or allow his younger QBs a chance to earn the job.

Ryan Staub has spent his entire career at Colorado, playing behind Shedeur Sanders for two seasons. Staub flashed against Delaware earning him the starting job for the Houston game, but he struggled.

Given the expectations that Tennessee fans have, this move has to feel underwhelming, given what the hopes were. Tennessee fans hoped to land an elite quarterback this offseason, but once again, they'll head into the season with a massive question.