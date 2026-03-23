These D1 programs have head coaches feeling the heat in both football and basketball

For a college sports program, picking head coaches can either make or break a team, especially in the NIL, Revenue Sharing, and Transfer Portal era. Hiring the right coach can set a team up for long term success allowing a program to focus on investing in the roster. However, committing a ton of money to the wrong head coach can completely derail a school.

Programs who end up with the wrong coach in one sport are handicapped, but missing on the hire in football and basketball can be a nightmare for a school. As things currently stand, there are 3 programs in a terrible predicament for their future with where both teams are heading.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders was brought in with the hopes that his personal brand could help build Colorado up with lesser resources. The issue is that now Coach Prime is tasked with building a winner after his sons and Travis Hunter left for the NFL. The first season for Coach Prime without the trio was a disaster, and he'll need to prove he can build success long term.

Tad Boyle hasn't been a bad coach for Colorado basketball, but he also hasn't made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in his 16 seasons in Boulder. The first two seasons in the Big 12 have been a struggle with the Buffaloes going 10-18 in conference play. Colorado likely needs to dump more money and resources into the program to best determine if Boyle can succeed in the conference.

South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks are in a position where you have to start wondering where all the buyout money would have to come from. In both football and basketball, South Carolina is in a place where they'd likely move on from their coaches if not for lofty buyout figures for each head coach.

Shane Beamer looked like he finally emerged in 2024 as South Carolina put together an exciting season with LaNorris Sellers at quarterback. The Gamecocks were so pleased that they gave him a massive extension worth $8.15 million per year running through the end of 2030. After a miserable 2025 season, Beamer is just 33-30 and 16-24 in SEC play in his tenure.

After a great 2023-2024 season where South Carolina went 26-8, it's been a tough two seasons for Lamont Paris. The Gamecocks have gone 25-39 over the last two seasons with just a 6-30 record in SEC play. Paris' deal runs through the 2029-30 season with a buyout worth over $12 million making next season a pivotal year for his tenure.

North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels are currently in a terrible place for an athletic department that's seemingly all in. After another shockingly early exit in the NCAA Tournament, a decision looms on Hubert Davis' future in Chapel Hill. The way this entire situation is being handled is beyond awkward, and North Carolina would owe Davis a $5.312 million buyout while having to buyout his staff, hire a new staff, and build a new roster which is a hefty cost.

In the other major sport, North Carolina went all-in to hire Bill Belichick after it became clear he wasn't getting an NFL job. The first season for Belichick in Chapel Hill had more off-field stories than positive moments on the field. If Belichick can't turn it around in Year 2, North Carolina may be forced to pull the plug in what would be a disaster after so much excitement.