Kalen DeBoer provides promising injury update on Alabama 5-star RB Ezavier Crowell

After the Alabama Crimson Tide made their first College Football playoff run under Kalen DeBoer, the team will be looking to go on a deeper run this season. If Alabama is going to take that next step while replacing quarterback Ty Simpson, the rushing attack needs to be transformed. When Alabama faced Georgia and Indiana, the Crimson Tide couldn't run the ball effectively and it derailed their offense.

While changes on the offensive line are going to help, Alabama needed to find that dynamic running back that they seemingly had with their best teams under Nick Saban. In this past recruiting cycle, Kalen DeBoer and his staff may have found their next star right in their backyard in 5-star running back Ezavier Crowell.

Ezavier Crowell's recovery timeline is promising for Alabama fans

After signing the Nation's top running back, Kalen DeBoer was likely going to have to get the freshman touches next season. Ezavier Crowell started to blow the expectations out of the water from the moment he stepped on campus, but he's dealt with an injury which landed him in a boot this spring.

As Alabama fans hope that their potential freshman phenom returns for the start of the season, Kalen DeBoer delivered a promising update.

Kalen DeBoer expects Alabama RB EJ Crowell to be healthy by June @tuscaloosanews pic.twitter.com/KAE7mg3Cyt — Colin Gay (@_ColinGay) April 29, 2026

Hearing that Ezavier Crowell should be healthy by June is great news for Alabama as it puts him on schedule to be a part of Summer practices. Getting Crowell more experience in the offense this Summer will only help him hit the ground running as he has a chance to help this rushing attack rebound. This running back room has a ton of exciting young talent, and the competition in the summer will bring the best out of everyone.

In his final year of High School football, Ezavier Crowell rushed for 2,632 yards on 209 carries.