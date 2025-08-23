Kansas State's Chris Klieman is less than thrilled about the conditions in Ireland

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones are currently kicking off the season on ESPN as the two sides look to bolster their resume for a College Football Playoff push and the race for the Big 12 Championship. The only issue for both teams is that they can't get out of their own way as each team has fumbled the ball twice while muffed punts, missed kicks, and dropped passes have plagued both sides.

The game is tied at 7-7 heading into halftime but, each fanbase has to feel as if their team is letting the game slip through their fingers literally and figuratively. When the game reached halftime, ESPN's Taylor McGregor asked Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman about the sloppy play on both sides but, Kleiman chose to credit the defenses.

"I'd say I'd credit it to pretty good defenses on both sides." Chris Klieman

Klieman also went on to talk about how the conditions on the field are leading to some of these turnovers before once again complimenting the play by the defenses.

The point about the conditions is likely the true reason behind most of these troubles as early on in this game the rain was clearly affecting each team's ability to hang onto the football while the wet ball is much harder to throw and catch.

Nearly every season where the season opener has been played in Dublin there have been complaints about the field conditions which begs the question of why teams continue to choose to play in Ireland. The field doesn't look to the standard of most colleges especially for big time programs which could not only affect the game but, it could lead to injuries like Kansas State star Dylan Edwards suffered trying to field a punt.

