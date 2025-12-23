KC Concepcion declaring for the NFL Draft is the Transfer Portal success story

The Transfer Portal is often criticized for how it's created a form of free agency in college football, but it's never given credit for the benefits it can give a player. When a player nears the end of their college career, they often have to make a decision on what's best for their NFL Draft stock. One of the biggest moves of the offseason came when KC Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M from NC State.

After a breakout freshman season where he caught 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, Concepcion saw his production decline as his yardage was nearly cut in half. Heading into his Junior season, Concepcion needed to find a program where he could put together a solid season with the NFL scouts watching.

KC Concepcion and Texas A&M were a perfect match

After Marcel Reed showed great signs in 2024, Texas A&M needed to go out and get him help at wide receiver to help him improve as a passer. Texas A&M shopped at the top of the market bringing in KC Concepcion who was ranked as the 3rd best wide receiver in the transfer class.

The pairing worked out perfectly as adding Concepcion to the offense helped the Aggies reach the College Football Playoff with an 11-1 regular season. This season, KC Concepcion had the most productive season of his career catching 61 passes for 919 yards and 9 touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards and a score.

On Monday Night, KC Concepcion declared for the NFL Draft, where he hopes to be a 1st round pick after his impressive season.

BREAKING: Texas A&M standout WR KC Concepcion is declaring for the NFL Draft, he tells @On3Sports



Through 3 seasons he’s totaled 185 Receptions for 2,641 Yards and 28 TDshttps://t.co/hOPwbwXa4s pic.twitter.com/GshiXrraz9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 23, 2025

In our latest NFL Mock Draft, KC Concepcion was the 20th overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While many think the Transfer Portal is the players shopping themselves for the best deal possible, both KC Concepcion and Texas A&M got what they wanted aside from falling short of the National Championship. Concepcion was able to put together the solid season he wanted while helping Texas A&M make the Playoff which was a great return on investment.