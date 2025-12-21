Kenny Dillingham issued the biggest heat check ever after signing his extension

When Kenny Dillingham's name started to bubble up in the conversation for open jobs like LSU and Florida, he sat and told the media that he was never leaving Arizona State. Despite Dillingham's conviction, when the Michigan job opened up, he was named a top candidate for the job, and even when he doubled down on his love for the program, no one believed him.

On Saturday Afternoon, Kenny Dillingham ended the conversation once and for all, inking a new contract extension with the program, which will keep him in Tempe for the foreseeable future, sending a massive statement about his belief in the program.

Kenny Dillingham has signed a new contract at Arizona State, which will average $7.5 million over the course of the deal. The staff salary pool is up to $11 million, which puts it near the top of the Big 12, sources told @PeteThamel. pic.twitter.com/41yBnCiqLp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2025

Kenny Dillingham's beg for donor support was an All-Time heat check

Now that Arizona State no longer needs to worry about their head coach being poached, it's all about building up around him to ensure this doesn't become a yearly occurrence. Kenny Dillingham took over a disaster left behind by the previous regime and took the team to the College Football Playoff while his team looked like it would return before Sam Leavitt's injury.

Sam Leavitt is now leaving the program in part because Arizona State can't pay players at the same level of the programs he's turned down. Arizona State now needs to rally booster support to help build a yearly contender.

After signing his extension, Kenny Dillingham begged for that support, issuing one of the biggest heat checks of all time by asking someone to "stroke him a $20 Million check."

"We need to find one of these really rich people in this city to step up and stroke a check"



Kenny Dillingham today after agreeing to a five-year extension to stay at Arizona State, worth $7.5 million per year



(via @Blakes_Take2) pic.twitter.com/Q6xnkmZXrg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 20, 2025

Asking for a donor to stroke him a $20 million check is truly incredible, but in many ways, his message is perfect. Dillingham talks about others sacrificing to be at Arizona State (himself), and he's simply asking for someone else to make the same sacrifice. There's no question Dillingham could've made more at another program without having to beg for roster support, yet he stuck to his roots.

The name of the game now in college football is having the money to pay for a roster, and in the Big 12 that's becoming more important. Cody Campbell made a massive commitment to Texas Tech's roster, and they won the league and earned a 1st round bye, yet Dillingham was able to hand the Red Raiders a loss.

Now, Kenny Dillingham needs to find his Cody Campbell, and he's casting a wide net to do so.