Kenny Dillingham’s extension leaves Michigan coaching search in serious trouble

The Michigan Wolverines have been in the market for a head coach for the last week after they suddenly had to fire head coach Sherrone Moore. The timing of Moore's firing looked to be a massive issue for the program as most of the top coaches available either took new roles or signed extensions with their current programs.

When Michigan made the decision to fire Sherrone Moore, two names emerged as top candidates for the job. Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State became attractive for the incredible job he's done rebuilding the Sun Devils, while Kalen DeBoer was a candidate with how he's done in his career.

While Michigan hoped to land one of the two head coaches, based on who both coaches are, it seemed impossible for the Wolverines to reel in either.

Kenny Dillingham locks in Arizona State extension ending Michigan's hopes

Over the past month, Kenny Dillingham has shot down any mention of his name in other coaching searches sharing how much being the head coach at his alma mater means to him. Despite what Dillingham has said, Michigan believed they still could offer far more than anyone else which could lure him away.

On Saturday Morning, Kenny Dillingham signed an extension with the Sun Devils dealing a massive blow to the Wolverines' search.

Sources: Kenny Dillingham has signed a new contract at Arizona State, which will average $7.5 million over the course of the deal. The staff salary pool is up to $11 million, which puts it near the top of the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/Z94dFG9thG — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 20, 2025

Over the last week, Dillingham has signed an extension while Kalen DeBoer continues to shut down the ties, which may mean that the Wolverines need to start exploring backup plans. Considering that Alabama won on Friday Night, the earliest DeBoer could join the program is the same day that the Transfer Portal opens, making it far less likely either side makes the move.

The Wolverines still have plenty of other options that could still make a ton of sense, but they need to move quickly. Jedd Fisch is a top candidate for the job, and should be the first call the Wolverines make after the job. If none of the other candidates are attractive for Michigan, Biff Poggi should be hired to lead the team for a year like Stanford did this past season.