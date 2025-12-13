Kenny Dillingham rejecting Michigan makes him college football’s ultimate outlier

Being a college football coach is seemingly all about climbing the career ladder to land the best job possible. Every coach starts as an assistant, beginning their climb to becoming a coordinator and eventually a head coach, but once they get the head coaching job, there's a clear hierarchy of jobs that everyone wants.

This offseason has shown that even if a coach has a head coaching job, Power 4 coaches are still willing to climb the ladder. Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU and Matt Campbell jumped from Iowa State to Penn State as both felt their new programs gave them a better chance to win it all. While everyone continues to try to climb upwards, one head coach has shown he's different.

Kenny Dillingham has become the exception to the rule in college football

When LSU and Florida were looking for their next head coach, Kenny Dillingham became a name to follow for both schools. Despite the interest, Kenny Dillingham shutdown the rumors declaring that he was never leaving.

I asked Kenny Dillingham about how well-supported he feels from ASU. His response was emphatic.

"I was never leaving."



“I was never leaving.” pic.twitter.com/eI1ADCbYfS — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) November 15, 2025

This week the Michigan job opened up, and after most coaches came off the board, the Wolverines needed to look for a splash hire. Very quickly the name that became popular was Dillingham's and after he lost Sam Leavitt, many thought it was possible he'd move.

Instead, Kenny Dillingham addressed the media on Saturday and emphatically shutdown the Michigan Wolverines while sharing how great the job is, but that Arizona State means more to him.

Kenny Dillingham says he hasn’t spoke with Michigan about its coaching vacancy:



“In today’s era, I think it’s one of the best jobs in the country and I think everybody can attest to that. That doesn’t change how I feel about here…It’s a great opportunity for somebody.” pic.twitter.com/aP49KTzA2E — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) December 13, 2025

Countless head coaches would have jumped at the opportunity to take the Michigan or LSU jobs, but Kenny Dillingham continues to prove that he's one of the few that aren't going to jump just because others view a job as better than his own.

Arizona State was a mess when Kenny Dillingham took over the program, and if he's going to stick around long term, they have a chance to become a consistent power in the Big 12. While some of the big coaching moves have been fun to see, having a coach like Dillingham who's sticking around when most wouldn't is incredible to see.