Kirk Herbstreit's dog just had the most hilarious College GameDay cameo

College GameDay is truly one of a kind with personalities like Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and Nick Saban you truly never know what may happen next. One of the newest traditions to the College GameDay show is Pat McAfee's kicking contest as a fan is pulled out of the crowd each Saturday and given a chance to earn life changing money by making a field goal

On a day where Lee Corso is supposed to be the star of the show, a new star was born and it came out of nowhere. As the crew prepared for an Ohio State fan named Logan to kick for life changing money, Peter Herbstreit, Kirk Herbstreit's dog decided to steal the show.

As Logan prepared for the kick of a lifetime, Peter Herbstreit decided to add more pressure or to take the edge off of the kick by going to the bathroom at the perfect time and on camera sending the crowd into a frenzy.

While Logan had all of the pressure of everyone watching him live, the threat of stepping in dog poop may have taken the pressure off of the kick as Logan made the kick look easy for $250,000 which is life changing for a college student.

You have kicked before Logan...



Let's make this kick for $250,000 to start the season #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/uGMxGsQsgR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 30, 2025

The bad news for Logan is that in the frenzy and the celebration of making the kick he 100% stepped in the poop likely ruining a good pair of shoes while making himself very undesirable to sit next to. The good news is that Logan can now buy himself any shoes he may like as he drilled the kick to win the prize money.

Coming into the day, everyone expected that Lee Corso would rule the day but, in the end it was Kirk Herbstreit's four legged friend who stole the show without even knowing it.

