Lane Kiffin and Will Wade team up for recruiting splash landing dual sport 5-star Ahmad Hudson

The LSU Tigers are having an incredibly exciting year off the field as Lane Kiffin takes over at the helm of the football program, while Will Wade returns to coach LSU Basketball after his first era ended in scandal, leading to his firing. Both coaches are now in Baton Rouge for a reason as the results on the field haven't been nearly good enough leading to Brian Kelly and Matt McMahon's firing.

As LSU looks to get back to it's winning ways, the Tigers are going to need to start building better rosters. While Lane Kiffin and Will Wade love the Transfer Portal, both will also push to pick up major commitments via the High School ranks.

LSU lands 5-star dual sport athlete Ahmad Hudson

On Sunday Morning, the LSU Tigers made a major splash, picking up a commitment from legacy recruit Ahmad Hudson. Hudson is the son of former LSU Basketball star Antonio Hudson, who helped the Tigers beat out Nebraska in a close recruitment.

🚨BREAKING🚨 5-star TE Ahmad Hudson has committed to LSU🐯



Hudson also ranks No. 25 NATL. in the 2027 basketball rankings.



Read: https://t.co/6oUSG0WKkk pic.twitter.com/dD4jjoeMHk — Rivals (@Rivals) May 3, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Hudson is the 16th best player in the country, the top tight end in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of Louisiana. Hudson will look to be the heir apparent to Trey'Dez Green who's a projected 1st round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

While Hudson's focus will likely be on football, he's just as highly sought after on the basketball side of the rankings. According to the Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Ahmad Hudson is the 25th ranked player in the Country, the 4th ranked center in the class, and the top player out of Louisiana.

Hudson joins a loaded LSU football recruiting class which currently ranks 7th in the country. Peyton Houston is one of the most exciting QB recruits in this cycle, and will pair nicely long term with the freak athlete at tight end.