Lane Kiffin can’t let these 3 Louisiana stars leave LSU’s backyard

When Lane Kiffin took the LSU job, he inherited a loaded recruiting class thanks to Brian Kelly, and his staff. Part of the reason that you leave Ole Miss for LSU is the recruiting advantages as Louisiana recruits elite prospects on a yearly basis. While the advantages are there, Lane Kiffin and his staff will need to tap into them starting with this cycle.

Louisiana has produced elite talent in this recruiting cycle giving the Tigers the advantage of having homegrown talent to help build a class. As the cycle heats up, the top priority for Lane Kiffin and his staff has to be keeping these 3 recruits in Louisiana.

The 3 can't miss recruits for Lane Kiffin and LSU

Easton Royal - Wide Receiver - Texas commit

The greatest resource Louisiana produces is wide receivers as the LSU Tigers constantly have a loaded wide receiver core thanks to the in-state talent. This recruiting cycle, Louisiana has the top ranked wide receiver in the class with Easton Royal who's currently committed to Texas, but Tennessee is also pushing. Royal is going to instantly become one of the best receivers in the college ranks, and letting him slip away to a SEC rival would be a massive blow.

Ahmad Hudson - Tight End

The LSU Tigers are currently locked into a battle with Nebraska over tight end and basketball star Ahmad Hudson. Aside from being the in-state school, LSU has the advantage of Hudson being a legacy as his father played for the LSU basketball team. Hudson could become a major two-sport star for Lane Kiffin and Will Wade as the two new head coaches will need to combine to seal the deal.

Albert Simien - Guard

Texas A&M is going to be Lane Kiffin's biggest obstacle to the Playoff at LSU, and the Tigers need to keep elite in-state talent from jumping to Louisiana. Texas A&M is making a major push for Lake Charles native Albert Simien who's a 5-star offensive lineman. Lane Kiffin has to do whatever it takes from keeping an elite player in the trenches from jumping to an SEC rival, and Simien should be the top priority the rest of the cycle.