Lane Kiffin should go all-in on these 5 transfers to send a statement in Year One

The last few weeks likely haven't been great for Lane Kiffin as Ole Miss plays without him in the College Football Playoff. Pete Golding ripping off massive wins over Tulane and Georgia to reach the CFP Semifinals has Ole Miss fans feeling as if they didn't take a step back, losing their head coach to an SEC rival.

As Lane Kiffin gets blasted for his decision, it's his time to shine as the self-proclaimed Portal King has to rebuild this roster. Given how high the expectations are going to be in Baton Rouge and the noise around his departure, Lane Kiffin is going to need to make a splash in the Transfer Portal if he's going to succeed in Year 1.

These 5 players would give LSU a chance at instant success in Year One

When the Transfer Portal first opened, Brendan Sorsby appeared to be heading to Texas Tech. Sorsby making it out of Lubbock to visit LSU is a game-changer for LSU, as it gives Lane Kiffin a serious chance to land the top quarterback in the Transfer Portal. Landing Sorsby would give Lane Kiffin a chance to make the College Football Playoff in Year One.

It seemed like Warren, Ohio Native Chaz Coleman may be an instant addition for Ohio State, but LSU and Tennessee have started to make a serious push for the freshman standout. Lane Kiffin has to look at LSU's edge rush room with Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn, and Jimari Butler all out of eligibility, creating a massive need. Coleman could give LSU an elite pass rusher for the next two seasons, filling a key role for the Tigers.

Brian Kelly's team fell apart because the Tigers weren't nearly good enough on the offensive line, wasting a highly talented roster. As LSU looks to rebuild the offensive line, the Tigers need to land proven high-end talent, especially with SEC experience. Lance Heard started his career, but was blocked by Will Campbell and Emery Jones at offensive tackle, and now, with an opening, it would make a ton of sense.

While everyone looks at the big name transfers, when Lane Kiffin is truly nailing the Transfer Portal, it's taking players from a lower level and making them highly productive in the SEC. As Lane Kiffin rebuilds his wide receiver room, it's going to take several additions, one of which should be Iverson Hooks of UAB.

This season, Iverson Hooks caught 72 passes for 927 yards and 7 touchdowns, ranking 31st in the country in yards. Hooks is elite on the intermediate to deep route, making him an ideal fit in the Lane Kiffin offense.

Kewan Lacy is in the middle of a push for a National Championship, but the moment his season ends, he's going to become one of the most talked-about players, as both fanbases will be waiting to see if he enters the Transfer Portal. The long-running thought was that wherever Running Backs coach Kevin Smith landed, Lacy would follow. The dominoes have seemingly started to fall, with Smith taking the LSU job while Pete Golding hired former LSU RB Coach Frank Wilson.

Everyone watching the College Football Playoff has been able to see just how talented Kewan Lacy is as he's a truly game-changing running back. Lane Kiffin will be tasked with fixing a long running issue for LSU running the football, and Lacy would be an instant fix.