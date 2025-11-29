Lane Kiffin is no longer the biggest winner of the coaching carousel

The College Football coaching carousel is about to start spinning out of control as the end of the regular season truly marks the start of the chaos. Everyone has been watching Lane Kiffin as the Ole Miss head coach is expected to come to a decision on Saturday, which is seemingly down to LSU and the Rebels.

Lane Kiffin has truly become the talk of the coaching carousel as he's been tied to LSU since Brian Kelly's firing, and he was seemingly Florida's top candidate before they dropped out of the race. While Lane Kiffin is going to get a massive pay raise and whatever he could truly ask for, he's no longer the biggest winner of the coaching carousel.

Jon Sumrall has positioned himself perfectly in the coaching carousel

While Lane Kiffin has become the most flashy name in the coaching carousel, no one has positioned themselves better than Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall. Lane Kiffin is seemingly down to two schools, but Jon Sumrall's possibilities truly feel endless.

As soon as the Florida Gators dropped out of the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes, they needed to identify a new top target. Florida's top candidate seemingly has become Jon Sumrall as they feel that Lane Kiffin is more interested in LSU or Ole Miss.

NEW: Florida has turned its attention to Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, with Lane Kiffin down to Ole Miss and LSU.



(per @PeteNakos, @clowfb and @Brett_McMurphy) https://t.co/zGyRqC6DPr https://t.co/7MVPoEQg2V pic.twitter.com/KaLTOFrrVi — On3 (@On3sports) November 28, 2025

The news of Florida jumping into the race is bad news for the Auburn Tigers and their quest to replace Hugh Freeze. Jon Sumrall's success in the state of Alabama made him the top target for the Tigers, and missing out on Sumrall would deal a massive blow to the Auburn Tigers' hopes of turning the program around.

While Florida believes they aren't getting Lane Kiffin, LSU is still waiting for the Rebels' head coach to make a decision. If the LSU Tigers miss out on Lane Kiffin, they'll have to quickly pivot to find their next head coach. Jon Sumrall is one of the top candidates to watch as he's coaching right down the road at Tulane, and has had a ton of success in the state.

Jon Sumrall will be positioned perfectly even if Lane Kiffin leaves LSU which is why he's going to win this cycle more than any other coach, including Kiffin. Ole Miss has eyed Jon Sumrall as a potential replacement if they lose Lane Kiffin, and if he does leave, they may become the top candidate for the Tulane head coach.

Lane Kiffin will get whatever he wants from either LSU or Ole Miss, but Jon Sumrall is on the same level in a different way. There are already two programs trying to land the rising star in the coaching world, but the third team that enters the mix will be desperate to land his decision. All Jon Sumrall has left to do is await Lane Kiffin's decision and let everyone else do their bidding as he's going to have a bidding war due to all of this chaos.