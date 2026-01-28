Lane Kiffin, LSU have to sweat out losing their OC again thanks to the Browns

While hiring Lane Kiffin was massive for the LSU Tigers, part of what made the hire so great was what he was able to bring along with him. While Pete Golding and the defensive staff stayed in Oxford, Charlie Weis Jr followed Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge as did most of the other members of the offensive staff.

Lane Kiffin and LSU haven't been the only ones who have a deep interest in having Charlie Weis Jr as their offensive coordinator. Charlie Weis Jr was able to emerge from Lane Kiffin's shadow during the College Football Playoff, and NFL teams have taken notice.

The Philadelphia Eagles expressed interest in Lane Kiffin's OC, but he turned the job down in order to remain with LSU.

LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles about their offensive coordinator vacancy but informed the team he has chosen to remain with Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, per sources. pic.twitter.com/l4KaWkCVqM — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 26, 2026

While it seemed like LSU could make it to the regular season with Charlie Weis Jr on the staff, the battle may have just truly begun.

The Cleveland Browns may have just cost LSU Charlie Weis Jr

On Wednesday Morning, the Cleveland Browns finally ended their search for a head coach hiring former Georgia Bulldogs and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

ESPN Sources: the Cleveland Browns are hiring former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next head coach. pic.twitter.com/zyTpFKSuJf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2026

The decision to hire Todd Monken comes as a bit of a surprise as he didn't appear to be one of their top candidates. Monken landing the Browns gig however will send massive ripple effects throughout the rest of the coaching carousel.

When John Harbaugh accepted the New York Giants job, the expectation was that Todd Monken would follow him from Baltimore to New York as his offensive coordinator. Now that Todd Monken is off the board, the Giants have to look elsewhere, and Charlie Weis Jr may be the first call for John Harbaugh.

Charlie Weis Jr is an obvious candidate for the job given his work with Ole Miss and Jaxson Dart. The Giants turning things around centers around how well Jaxson Dart can develop, and hiring the offensive coordinator that helped make him a 1st Round Pick would make a ton of sense.

While Weis turned down the Philadelphia Eagles job, the Giants job is different, and one that he'd be far more likely to take. Weis is already familiar with the quarterback in Jaxson Dart which is always key for a coordinator. The family ties to the Giants may be what pushes the job over the top as Charlie Weis Sr served as an assistant for the Giants from 1990 through 1992 helping the Giants win Super Bowl XXV.

The LSU Tigers will now have to wait and hope that John Harbaugh looks in a different direction as this could be the NFL job that actually pulls Weis out of college football.