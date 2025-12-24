New York Giants 3-Round Mock Draft: Jaxson Dart lands playmaker after trade haul

Heading into the final two weeks of the NFL season, the New York Giants currently hold the 1st overall pick. The Giants are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the worst record in the league, but would get the pick thanks to strength of schedule metrics. The Raiders and Giants will play this weekend which will most likely determine who is on the clock when the 2026 NFL Draft opens.

The New York Giants holding the 1st Overall pick would be far more interesting than if the Raiders finish the season with it. The Giants already have a quarterback in Jaxson Dart which means they'd hold the ticket to Fernando Mendoza creating a wide trade market for teams needing a quarterback to shake up their franchise.

Predicting the Giants trade package for the 1st Overall Pick

If the New York Giants decide to trade the 1st overall pick, the partner that makes the most sense is the team they share a stadium with. The New York Jets sold off Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline which gives them all of the assets to make a move, especially with their own pick landing in the Top 10.

Proposed Giants-Jets Mock Trade

Jimmy Johnson's famous NFL Draft chart values the 1st Overall Pick at 3,000 points while the 4th is worth 1,800, the 18th is worth 900, and the 35th is worth 550 points. The Giants would end up receiving far more than the value of the pick as there would be a bidding war while everyone trades more to control the draft.

New York Giants Three Round Mock: 1st Overall Pick trade fills needs

4th Overall: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

Whether the New York Giants hold the first overall pick or trade down, the team should target Ohio State star Arvell Reese. The Giants have one of the worst run defenses in the league, and inserting a player with Reese's athleticism at Linebacker would help a ton. Abdul Carter can settle into more of a pure pass rushing role while the addition of Reese would allow the team to use him as a chess piece.

18th Overall: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

Wan'Dale Robinson is going to be a free agent this offseason, and the Giants may not be able to afford to keep him. Getting Jaxson Dart weapons will be a top priority as the Giants need to find a way to help him in his development especially if they decide to pass on Fernando Mendoza. The Giants could deploy Makai Lemon in the slot or on the outside, and he'd be a great compliment to Malik Nabers.

34th Overall: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

Former 1st Round Pick Deonte Banks has been a disaster for the Giants and with Cordale Flott hitting free agency, the Giants will need to add to the secondary. Avieon Terrell has shown at Clemson that he has the ability to play on the outside which could help solidify the Giants secondary long-term opposite Paulson Adebo.

35th Overall: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The Giants run defense has been abysmal this season, and as Dexter Lawrence continues to age the team needs to start adding more talented pieces on the interior. Ohio State star Kayden McDonald still has room to grow as a pass rusher, but his ability against the run would be much appreciated in New York as a first step toward fixing the unit.