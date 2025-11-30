Lane Kiffin must retain these 3 assistant coaches to succeed at LSU

On Sunday Morning, Lane Kiffin's tenure in Oxford came to an end, as reports began to surface that Lane Kiffin was heading to LSU and taking most of his offensive staff with him according to On3.

BREAKING: Lane Kiffin has lined up most of his offensive staff to join him at LSU, @clowfb reports.



He's told them if they’re not on the plane to Baton Rouge today, they won’t have a spot on staff👀



The Tigers have a press conference scheduled for Monday to officially… pic.twitter.com/IDmEvCbXwz — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2025

When the Tigers' season fell apart, they never could've imagined that they would land a coach at Lane Kiffin's level, but stealing one of the best coaches in the Country gives LSU a clear path to returning to National Championship contention.

It's currently unclear which members of Lane Kiffin's staff will be following him to Baton Rouge, but he'll certainly bring plenty of pieces with him to Baton Rouge. The good news for Lane Kiffin is that by taking the LSU job, he may inherit three elite assistants who can help him succeed instantly.

Lane Kiffin must keep these 3 assistants at LSU

While the LSU Tigers will likely see a ton of turnover, Lane Kiffin would be wise to keep some pieces in place in Baton Rouge. There are certain coaches that are critical to succeeding at LSU, and Lane Kiffin can quickly learn from Brian Kelly's mistakes by keeping 3 assistants in Baton Rouge.

Frank Wilson - Running Backs/Interim Head Coach

If Lane Kiffin wants to succeed at LSU, it starts with retaining current interim head coach Frank Wilson, as he'll be Kiffin's biggest recruiting asset. Wilson is the godfather of recruiting in Louisiana, and he'll hold the keys to the state's best talents. Keeping Frank Wilson will allow Lane Kiffin to take full advantage of LSU's recruiting advantages while letting him go will kill him as no one has the relationships in the state that Wilson has built.

Corey Raymond - Defensive Backs

When you think of all the great defensive backs LSU has produced over the years, Corey Raymond has been the figure behind all of their development. Brian Kelly didn't keep Raymond at LSU when he first took the job, and he paid for it, leading to him eventually righting the mistake. Considering how Raymond has flipped LSU's secondary in a short period, letting him leave would be insane for Lane Kiffin.

Blake Baker - Defensive Coordinator

It's unclear if Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding will follow Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge, but Kiffin may have upgraded at the position by taking the LSU job. Blake Baker has completely turned around LSU's defense as the Tigers' defense has kept an abysmal offense in plenty of games this season. Baker is one of the highest paid coordinators in the sport, and keeping him around with his personnel would set the Tigers up perfectly for the future.