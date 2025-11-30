Lane Kiffin's reported threats are the exact reason he can't coach in the Playoff

The Lane Kiffin saga has reached a level of drama you hardly ever see in a coaching carousel cycle. Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin agreed he would reach a decision on Saturday after the Egg Bowl, but we're now into Sunday Morning, and it appears that a conclusion may finally be reached when Lane Kiffin has his meeting with his team on Sunday Morning.

As things currently stand, it appears that Lane Kiffin is heading to LSU, but there hasn't been an official announcement. Where Ole Miss has really put Lane Kiffin in an impossible place is by telling him that he won't be allowed to coach his team in the College Football Playoff if he leaves.

Lane Kiffin is threatening Ole Miss, and it only helps their case

Lane Kiffin clearly wants to finish what he started with this group, but Ole Miss isn't going to let him in this era of the Transfer Portal. While Ole Miss doesn't want Lane Kiffin to coach after accepting the LSU job, he's reportedly throwing it back at the Rebels declaring he'll raid the roster and the coaching staff if he can't coach the Playoff.

Lane Kiffin is “essentially demanding to finish the season (w/Ole Miss) while simultaneously threatening to poach” Ole Miss’ roster & staff if he can’t, source told @On3sports. “It’s unfortunately gotten even messier than expected as emotions are high” https://t.co/gBcvHKk3Ps — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 30, 2025

Kiffin declaring that he'll start poaching the roster if he's not allowed to coach in the College Football Playoff is the exact reason that Ole Miss can't allow him to coach once he accepts another job offer.

Nick Saban has already shown Lane Kiffin that it's the right decision to show him the door as he didn't allow Lane Kiffin to recruit for another school on his time. The difference here is that Nick Saban made that decision before players could transfer freely without sitting out a season.

Regardless of whether or not Ole Miss lets Lane Kiffin coach in the College Football Playoff, he's going to take pieces of their team with him to LSU. Allowing Lane Kiffin to juggle building his staff at LSU while trying to focus on winning the National Championship is a massive distraction, and Ole Miss has every right to show him the door.