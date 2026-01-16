Lane Kiffin poaches elite freshman DB from Ohio State in a move everyone saw coming

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have been one of the biggest players in this Transfer Portal cycle as they try to get back to a level where they can compete for SEC Championships. Oftentimes in the Transfer Portal, finishing 2nd in the initial recruitment is more important than anything else and LSU is showing that.

On Friday, Lane Kiffin continued his run in the portal picking up former Ole Miss offensive lineman and one time LSU commit Devin Harper. The Tigers then turned to another player they nearly landed in Ohio State defensive back Faheem Delane.

LSU nabs Faheem Delane after Mansoor Delane's monster season

On Friday, Lane Kiffin landed former Ohio State safety Faheem Delane giving the Tigers an exciting young safety.

Hopefully, Mansoor Delane didn't rush to leave Baton Rouge and throw out his furniture as he's found the perfect candidate to takeover wherever he was staying. Faheem Delane is the younger brother of Mansoor Delane who transferred to LSU last offseason to play under Brian Kelly.

While Lane Kiffin is known as the Transfer Portal King, all the credit here likely belongs to defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen. Raymond coached Mansoor Delane this season and helped mold him into a likely 1st Round Pick while Jake Olsen recruited Faheem Delane when he initially landed at Ohio State.

Coming out of High School, Faheem Delane was a consensus top 100 recruit ranking as the 73rd best player in the class, the 6th ranked safety, and the 2nd ranked player out of Maryland. This season as a true true freshman, Delane played sparingly in a loaded Ohio State defense, recording 12 tackles 7 of which were solo tackles.

Delane is the second safety to commit to LSU this offseason joining Boise State star Ty Benefield.